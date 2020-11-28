PRINCETON — Every year, human service agencies like the Salvation Army ask the public to help them make Christmas brighter for people in need, but volunteers are needed more than ever this year while a pandemic continues.
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to help with the traditional bell ringing at the red kettles that have been part of the Christmas landscape for years.
“Part of our bell ringer process is that we use currently are paid bell ringers,” said Lt. Dennis Smith. “When we pay them, we’re using the money that we raise to pay them. So there are times that we’re not making the money that we could. Personally, I’m a fan of providing jobs. I think that’s very important, but I think there has to be a good balance between the two of them, so we need volunteers to help ring and we need to help the community as well. To be able to give them jobs is, to me, a good thing.”
Volunteer bell ringers are really needed this year at locations such as Walmart, Kroger and Sam’s Club locations, said Volunteer Coordinator Charles Hampton Sr. Hampton has been reaching out to churches and businesses for volunteers.
Volunteers are also needed to help set up the Salvation Army’s Christmas distribution, Smith added.
A volunteer session dubbed Elf Night has been scheduled for Dec. 15 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s Princeton location on Princeton Avenue to prepare for this year’s Christmas gift distribution.
“Dec. 18, that’s our distribution date, so we’re going to need help handing things out,” Smith said. “We’ve got a few volunteers already, but probably not near enough. When we hand out things to folks, we want to be sort of that bridge to hope and we want people to know that we’re here and we’re established for them.”
Besides leaving money at the traditional red kettles, donations can also be made online at RedKettlesav.com, Smith said. People who are interesting in donating or volunteering can contact the local Salvation Army at 304-425-2971.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
