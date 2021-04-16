BLUEFIELD — The Salvation Army in Bluefield has closed except for the food pantry on Friday, and services have been consolidated into the Princeton facility.
Princeton Salvation Army Commander Lt. Dennis Smith said the main reason for closing the Bluefield branch was financial because it was not prudent to keep it open.
“It did not make sense to run two so close together,” he said. “We had to make a decision to consolidate.”
Smith also said the Princeton facility, which is located at 300 Princeton Ave., sees a lot more clients than in Bluefield, and the Bluefield Union Mission, which fills most of the same needs, is nearby.
Another reason to consolidate and use finances to help as many people in need as possible, he said, is the possibility of opening another Salvation Army center.
“Our long-term intention is to move into McDowell County and open a service center there,” he said. “McDowell is a longer drive so it makes more sense to have something closer (for residents there).”
Smith said that project is in the beginning phase with no location yet chosen, but the the county seems to have “the greatest need,” and meeting those needs is his passion.
“Our short-term goal is to focus on the transition (of closing the Bluefield site),” he said as county residents can now go to Princeton. “No one is being abandoned. We are here for them, they just have to come a little farther.”
The Bluefield facility will be appraised and put on the market for sale.
“We want to get it sold,” he said, and that will help with moving into McDowell County.
Smith said in the bottom line is they want to help as many people in need as possible with the resources they have.
“We just want the community to know we are committed to helping people, every single one of them, the best we can,” he said. “We are not running away from them … We want to be good stewards of the finances we have and do it right so everyone can find the help they need.”
The separate administrative units in each facility merged in 2019 and Salvation Army of Princeton, W.Va. and the Salvation Army of Bluefield, W.Va. officially became the Salvation Army of Mercer County.
Fundraising started being conducted for one organization instead of two, and both the Bluefield and Princeton facilities were placed under the command of one Salvation Army officer.
Routine services that continue to be provided in Princeton include utility assistance, food assistance, clothing vouchers and help in police report-based emergencies like a fire, flood or domestic abuse when families need things like furniture.
There is also a Salvation Army Thrift Store in Princeton on Mercer Street.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
