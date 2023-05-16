PRINCETON — The Salvation Army in Princeton is urging area residents to donate food to the pantry and items to the Thrift Store as the need now is greater than ever.
Sgt. Melissa White, Corps Administrator in Princeton, said times are difficult for many now because of the high costs of everything.
“We have many more people requesting help than ever before,” she said. “For many, it’s the first time they have ever asked for help.”
Not only are people in need, many who may have historically donated cannot do so now because of their own increased expenses, she added.
All non-perishable food items, from canned meats and veggies to peanut butter and noodles, are in great demand, she said, as well as personal hygiene products.
White some people are spending money on food but have nothing left over for things like soap, deoderant and dish and laundry detergent.
Donations of furniture, appliances, housewares and linens are also in short supply at the Thrift Store, she said, as demand has increased.
All of these donations have to be in good shape and appliances must be in good working order.
White said they have a van to pick up donations, but have had trouble hiring a driver.
“We have never had such a hard time finding help,” she said.
This Salvation Army Corps serves five counties, she said, including Mercer, Monroe, McDowell and Summers counties as well Tazewell County in Virginia.
But serving people is dependent on donations and volunteers.
“We really do thank all of our wonderful supporters,” she said, those who give of their time, donations and/or financial support.
Thanking them is especially important this week, which is National Salvation Army Week, she said.
“Thank You Thursday” has been set aside this week to thank donors, volunteers and community partners for their support.
White said the Salvation Army officers and staff will demonstrate their appreciation and gratitude by calling, writing, visiting, and serving their community partners.
“We could not continue to provide programs and services to aid those in crisis situations without the support from our community,” she said. “So we dedicate this day during NSAW to demonstrate our gratitude to our community supporters who give their time, energy, physical and financial resources to help us continue to help our neighbors when they need it most.”
White said the Salvation Army has “faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need from our community, 365 days a year, assisting individuals and families in crisis, sheltering the housing insecure, providing meals to the hungry, and sharing hope and love with all.”
This week is observed immediately following Mother’s Day and was first declared by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954 – 74 years after The Salvation Army arrived in the U.S.
White said all food and personal hygiene items can be dropped off at the main offices at 300 Princeton Avenue in Princeton and household items at the Thrift Store, located on Mercer Street in Princeton.
For more information about The Salvation Army, please visit Mercer County Corps (salvationarmypotomac.org) or call 304-425-2971.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
