PRINCETON — The familiar sights and sounds associated with the “red kettles” and “Angel Trees” of the Salvation Army are back in full swing now.
Major Linda Nickerson of the Salvation Army of Mercer County citadel based out of Princeton said recently the agency was doing both campaigns.
“(The Angel Tree) is where people ‘adopt’ a child 12 or under and purchases them clothes and a gift. We’re also doing some for 13-year olds as well,” she said.
As for the “Red Kettle” campaign, she said it was the major annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army.
“It also helps us get funding to purchase gifts and food for the holiday season,” she said.
The Angel Trees are located at Princeton Community Hospital, Concord University, area Walmarts and Sam’s Club. The red kettles are at Walmart, certain Grants stores and Belks and Hobby Lobby.
Nickerson said, “I have been doing this for 40 years and I get enjoyment out of seeing families and kids enjoying the holidays thanks to the efforts of people,”
The distribution of gifts and food will be done on Monday, December 19, at the citadel’s location at 300 Princeton Avenue.
The Salvation Army of Mercer County serves Mercer, McDowell, Summers, Monroe and Tazewell counties.
For more information about the Salvation Army campaigns, please call 304-425-2971.
