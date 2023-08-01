Area families will be able to shop tax free this weekend for back-to-school supplies.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that the Mountain State’s sales tax holiday begins this Friday, August 4 and continues through Sunday, August 6. During the three-day sales tax holiday, parents and others will be able to purchase clothing, back-to-school supplies, laptops and computers, sports equipment and other items tax free.
“This is just a way to give a little assistance to all of the families that are putting their kids back in school, and kids will be heading back to school soon,” Justice said during his weekly administration briefing Monday.
Justice encouraged residents across West Virginia to take advantage of the sales tax holiday weekend.
Justice said the average customer will save at least 6 percent on every qualified purchase.
During the sales tax holiday, anyone can purchase the following items tax free: certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less; certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less; certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less; certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less; certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less.
The return of the sales tax holiday was one of three good news announcements made by Justice Monday.
The Republican governor also applauded the U.S. Supreme Court for allowing a resumption of construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, which he said was now underway.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that construction can resume on the long-delayed natural gas pipeline project for West Virginia and neighboring Virginia, striking down a stay issued earlier this month by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va.
“Our U.S. Supreme Court did what absolutely what they have done over and over in recent times. They used wisdom and they used judgement,” Justice said. “And the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals — I don’t have any idea why in the world or what they were doing. They stopped construction. And now we are off and going in a great way. Just think of the jobs. I mean just think of the royalties and think of the revenue to the state of West Virginia. Think of how valuable this resource is to the world and this nation.”
Justice said construction has now resumed on the pipeline.
“So we are really happy to go back to work,” he said. “And I promise you those folks are working very diligently right now.”
Justice also announced Monday that West Virginia has been ranked as the third best state in the nation to retire. He said California and New York were ranked next to last in the study with Alaska coming in last.
“There is no one more prouder of West Virginia than I am,” Justice said.
Justice said the Mountain State offers incredible weather and four distinct seasons to enjoy, pristine air and water, smart citizens and a strong workforce.
“With all of that being said, I just think there is no better place to live in this country than West Virginia, and now here is further confirmation,” he said. “We are third best in the country. It is absolutely the best place on the planet to live.”
Justice said New York was ranked 49th and California was ranked 48th in the same study.
He then invited residents of New York and California to relocate to West Virginia provided “they come and don’t bring craziness to us.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
