PRINCETON — As the Nov. 3 election is approaching, more absentee ballot requests are coming in and being processed here and around the state.
Mercer County Deputy Clerk Marie Hill said about 450 applications have been received in her office with 400 signed applications from the state’s online portal.
Hill said absentee ballots can be mailed to the voters who have approved applications starting Sept. 18.
“We will have at least 1,000 to mail out,” she said, but voters have until Oct. 28 to apply for a ballot.
More requests are coming in every day now, she said, urging anyone who plans to vote by absentee ballot to do so as early as possible.
“If they don’t want to mail them back they can always bring them by here,” she said of the registrar’s office in the courthouse.
Hill said Mercer County voters can be assured voting will be safe and correct.
“We have checks and balances on this,” she said, with anyone’s identify voting by absentee being verified and no one can vote twice because as soon as absentee ballots are received their names are checked on the list of voters for that precinct.
“No one could do that,” she said. “They would get caught.”
Hill said early voting starts Oct. 21 and lasts through Oct. 31 and voter registration deadline is Oct. 13.
“It’s going to be a busy time here,” she said, adding that four precincts will be open for early voting starting Oct. 21.
Those are:
• Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 Main Street, in Princeton
• Bluefield Auditorium, 1780 Stadium Drive
• Four Seasons Answering Service, 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell
• Covenant Baptist Church, 145 Wyndale Dr. in Princeton
Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a statement Thursday that since the application process for absentee ballots started Aug. 11, a total of 58,995 requests have been received through his office.
Those are then sent to county clerks to review the application and verify the voter’s identity and process the approved request.
Warner said 46,152 absentee ballot applications have already been verified and approved.
“Our county clerks are carefully verifying each and every absentee ballot request,” he said. “We are all on the lookout for suspicious activities. Voter fraud, duplicate requests, and those who attempt to cheat will be caught.”
Warner said voters have many different options to request an absentee ballot. They can submit their absentee request online at GoVoteWV.com using a smartphone, tablet, or computer. Voters can also print the application from the GoVoteWV.com website and mail the application to their county clerk. Or, voters can call, email, or write their county clerk to request an application be mailed to their address.
“It really is that easy,” he said. “During this difficult time, West Virginia offers an easy, safe, and secure process for every voter who wants to cast their ballot absentee.”
Another initiative from Warner’s office, as part of September being National Voter Registration Month, is to collaborate with information from the Department of Motor Vehicles prior to every federal election to identify new West Virginians who appear to be eligible but are not currently registered to vote. Warner said he will mail a postcard to nearly 34,000 West Virginians asking that they consider registering to vote.
“We want citizens to know that they are eligible to be registered to vote for this upcoming election before the registration deadline gets past them,” Warner said. “We also want to call their attention to how easy it is now to register to vote in West Virginia.”
The WV Secretary of State’s Office works with all 55 county clerks to encourage eligible citizens to register to vote and to keep their registration updated. Part of that effort involves notifying West Virginia citizens that they are eligible to register.
Warner said his office and the county clerks have worked together over the past 43 months to register more than 201,000 citizens to vote. Of that total, over 58,000 were high school students who will participate in their very first Presidential Election this November.
Warner said the postcards will encourage citizens receiving them to complete a Voter Registration Form online by going to GoVoteWV.com.
“Registering to vote gives you the opportunity to participate in every election. Being registered to vote gives an eligible citizen the option to cast a ballot in every municipal, county, and state election based on their residency,” Warner said.
