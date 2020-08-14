PRINCETON — A restaurant which is remaining closed after shutting its doors due to the ongoing pandemic still has good potential because of its location near major highways and a high traffic area, a county economic development official said Thursday.
Ryan’s Buffet near Princeton, which closed when businesses started taking precautions against COVID-19, will not be reopening, according to a company auctioning off the location’s assets.
The restaurant’s remaining assets were being offered to the general public through a strategic partnership with Auction Nation, a representative of the national online auction company said in a press release. Assets of the Ryan’s location were being auctioned off online Thursday.
“This is an amazing opportunity not only for people in the restaurant industry but for patrons and the general public alike to bid on and purchase the assets from Ryan’s Buffet,” said Mats Myhre, a spokesman for Auction Nation.
The former Ryan’s Buffet site, located at 19 Greasy Ridge Road near the intersection with U.S. Route 460 and Interstate 77, is “a high quality location in a high traffic area,” said John O’Neal, executive director of the Development Authority of Mercer County.
The development authority will assist in marketing the available restaurant property, he said.
“It will definitely be up near the top of the list for desirable properties for restaurants and eating locations for sure,” O’Neal stated. “It’s a fantastic location. I’m confident it won’t be vacant for very long.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.