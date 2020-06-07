PRINCETON — For years, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department has been working out of cramped offices in what is essentially a basement, but plans are in motion for relocating the department to nearby and more spacious quarters.
The sheriff’s department works mostly below street level in the lowest section of the Mercer County Courthouse. There the department has its dispatch office, offices for the sheriff, chief deputy, detectives and the deputies as well as dispatchers and office staff. A gymnasium, storage and a holding cell are part of the facilities. Renovations have been made over the years, but there is little if any room for expansion.
“We are running out of room,” Sheriff Tommy Bailey said. “We need to get our sheriff’s department updated.”
There are now plans to move the sheriff’s department down South Walker Street to a building that once housed the Mercer County Day Report Center. Years ago, the same location was used by Appalachian Power.
“We haven’t really set a date yet,” Chief Deputy Joe Parks said about the impending move. “There’s going to be renovations.”
Creating holding cells will be the biggest part of the renovations, but the department will have to move its records, computers and equipment before deputies can start using the South Walker Street building as its new headquarters.
“It’s going to be quite an undertaking,” Parks said of the move.
Other county departments could use the basement for storage once the sheriff’s department moves to the new quarters. Commissioner Bill Archer said moving the sheriff’s department is part of a bigger plan to move storage out of the old county jail on the courthouse’s top floor.
The Mercer County Day Report Center has been moved to a new location on Main Street, Archer said. The building was acquired in 2019 and remodeled in-house with county employees.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
