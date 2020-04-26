BRAMWELL — As the coronavirus pandemic takes it toll on businesses, the ATV tourism industry has been particularly hit hard since closures are during the busiest time of year.
Mercer County is the Eastern Gateway to the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System and ATV related businesses abound in the western part of the county
One of the oldest of those businesses in the area that opened 12 years ago is the Hillbilly Hideaway ATV Resort near Bramwell, and the resort is hanging on, but barely.
“Thank the Lord we paid off our place last November,” said owner Becky Mullins. “But if it (the closing of non-essential businesses as a way to stop the spread of the virus) lasts much longer we are going to run into trouble.”
Expenses have been kept to the bare minimum, she said, as the cabins and headquarters have been shut down with minimal use of electricity.
“We turned everything off,” she said, after Gov. Jim Justice on March 20 announced closure of the Hatfield-McCoy trail which runs across Southern West Virginia offering hundreds of miles of trails to ride and a big attraction to our-of-state tourists.
Last year, the trail system sold about 55,000 permits to use the trails and about 85 percent of those permits were sold to out-of-state, according to Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority.
Business has been booming and was continuing to grow on the system and Lusk has been promoting the opening of more ATV-related businesses, especially lodging.
But now, for Mullins and other owners, it is a struggle to survive as all the reservations for April had to be cancelled, money refunded and the cabins sit empty.
Mullins and her husband Charlie did not apply for a federal loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funded by the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
“I don’t want any debt,” she said. “All we are doing is trying to survive.”
But that survival may depend on May and if the ATV businesses can reopen.
“I am almost solidly booked in May,” she said, adding that she has already had some cancellations but hoping no more. But that depends on word from the Governor’s office.
Justice has announced some relaxation on some of the restrictions related to the virus, but so far has said nothing about ATV businesses.
“Maybe we can reopen by mid-May,” she said. “They (customers) keep calling to find out.”
Mullins said she and her husband do all the work there and depend on the income.
“We are just a small business,” she said. “We take care of everything.”
But how much longer they can stay in business depends on when they can start making money rather than returning refunds.
Melinda Boothe, co-owner of Pocahontas ATV Resort in Bramwell, did apply for a $10,000 loan but has heard nothing back yet.
“We applied for it four or five weeks ago but we haven’t heard a thing,” she said. “So that’s pretty crazy.”
Boothe is also inundated with calls about when her resort will reopen.
“But we have not been given a date,” she said, so that means many reservations have been lost, deposits returned and no information to give to riders.
“We have lost $40,000 already just in lodging,” she said, adding that other income includes the extra sales at the lodge store that comes with groups staying at her resort.
Boothe said counting lost sales in supplies, T-shirts, souvenirs and equipment, the resort has lost about 50 percent of the income for the whole year.
“Thank God last year I left excess money in the bank to get us through,” she said, because every ATV business is struggling as the trail closure was a shock.
“We did not get a warning at all,” she said. “They did it on a Friday so we had to give the money back for that weekend (of reservations).”
The closure also comes after the ATV businesses were hurt when part of the Hatfield-McCoy trail system in Mercer County was temporarily closed in late 2018, denying access to the rest of the system.
That closure, based on a dispute with a local mining company, was settled but lasted long enough to hurt the businesses because they were late booking for 2019 as word of the closure left riders in limbo.
As with Mullins, Boothe has many reservations for the coming months and will have to return more deposits as the closure lingers.
“Every day you wait is a loss of money,” she said. “You can make reservations but you don’t know if the income is there.”
Boothe said she understands the concern with the coronavirus and even a temporary closure, but the ATV businesses are losing so much money she is afraid some will not survive.
“There is nothing anybody can do about it,” she said, and there was no way to be prepared. “You just hope it gets better.”
As far as spreading the virus, Boothe said she is more concerned about gas stations and touching the pump handles than she is ATV businesses.
“They are never disinfected,” she said. “I carry paper towels soaked in Lysol (and use them to pump gas). “I had six and they turned black from using the pump handles.”
“Everybody’s reaction (to the pandemic and rules related to avoid the spread of the virus) is different,” she said. “It would go a lot easier if people would make cleaning procedures standard.”
But the bottom line is, it’s about businesses surviving.
“A lot of people (in the ATV business) could be ruined,” she said. “They may lose everything they have and they are our fiends and neighbors.”
Rick Bailey, owner of West Virginia ATV Rentals and Resort in Rock, makes it clear where he stands on the closure and its impact.
“This whole thing is really dumb,” he said, explaining the ATV business takes people outdoors, on the trail and poses little risk to anyone and the closure should not have happened in the first place and has gone on too long.
“We all feel the same way,” he said. “We are tired of it. Enough is enough.”
He is losing money every day as well, and between $4,000 and $5,000 every weekend.
“There is nothing coming in,” he said. “We just bought new machines and they shut us down.”
Bailey also applied for a loan a few weeks ago but at that point the money was gone (in the PPP, but the program is now in the process of seeing more funding) so he has received “zippo, nothing.”
“We have been booked solid but every week I give money (customers) back to customers,” he said. “I have to.”
Bailey is also concerned that many riders who routinely come to Mercer County and use the Hatfield-McCoy are now going to Tennessee, where trail systems are open.
Although he has been on the trails there and said they are not as good at Hatfield-McCoy, it is money lost and these riders may not return to West Virginia.
“They are hurting their long-term business,” he said of West Virginia’s continued trail closure. “We don’t know how much we are going to lose.”
Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Visitors and Convention Bureau (VCB), understands the overall economic impact the ATV business industry has on the county, estimated to total at least $106 million in 2017 in lodging, gas, food and shopping, bringing in $8.7 million in local and state taxes.
Part of the VCB’s job is to promote the industry, but that is on hold right now.
When things open back up, though, she thinks West Virginia will have the opportunity to benefit.
“West Virginia is a safe place to visit,” she said of the relatively low coronavirus numbers here and the opportunity for remoteness. “Once they open, our state visitors are going to come. The ATV trails are not crowded because they are generally out in the woods. They ride all day long and don’t spend time throughout the county, they stay in cabins.”
People will be wanting “just to get away,” she said.
“When they do come, we want to make sure people understand they will be outside and in the woods, enjoying the mountains. The American public is not used to staying at home.”
Null said she knows how much ATV businesses need the revenue and there is “really no way to make up the money we lost.”
“They are missing out on so much revenue,” she said. “My heart breaks for them.”
But the VCB is ready to start promotions again to showcase the ATV industry.
“This will really be a good opportunity (to capitalize on tourism once businesses can reopen),” she said, adding that it may be a “new normal” for awhile as to continuing measures like sanitization and social distancing.
“We are going to dip our toes (in marketing), test the waters and coordinating with what the state Tourism Department does,” she said.
In the meantime, ATV business owners are biding their time, praying for the best and, as Boothe said, “hoping for a better 2020.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.