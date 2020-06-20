TAZEWELL, Va. — Precautions were taken Friday during a Juneteenth celebration when a rumor suggested that some people had plans to vandalize a statute in front of the Tazewell County Courthouse.
After the rumors surfaced, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tazewell Police Department issued statements that rumors of a planned protest were false.
“This is the Juneteenth celebration, and we had some people in the community who wanted to get together, talk about what a Juneteenth celebration is, talk about what the meaning is behind it,” Sheriff Brian Hieatt said during the festivities in downtown Tazewell. “We’re just down here joining in. They’ve got some free food, some speeches they’re doing. We’re just down here to see what’s going on.”
Some deputies were near a Confederate statue in front of the courthouse. Hieatt said the goal was to make sure the public was safe.
“We’ve got some of our deputies down at the statue because somebody mentioned taking down the statue,” he said. “Other people got upset and said we’re coming to protect the statue, so we blocked it off. We said we’re blocking the statue off. There’s a legal process to go through to remove the statue, so as far as us being down there, that’s just us making sure everybody is safe.”
Some people wearing bullet-resistant vests and carrying weapons stood guard for a time at the statue. One of the people standing guard said they were not with any group.
“There’s no sanctioned organization here today, except I’m an attorney,” Flux J. Neo of Bluefield, Va. said. “My sentiment is we just want a peaceful day. We’re not here as an organization today. We’re just everyday citizens focused on public safety.”
