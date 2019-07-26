INGLESIDE — Residents along Rt. 112 between Ingleside and Ada will once again have to use I-77 to get to Bluefield next week.
The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) said that beginning Monday, the portion of Rt. 112 between the Ingleside exit of I-77 and Ada will be closed to all traffic while DOH crews replace a pipe.
Closure is estimated to last 5 days, but that is weather dependent.
“The pipe replacement project requires significant excavation,” DOH said. “Therefore, concrete barriers will be placed in the roadway to prevent drivers from attempting to drive through the site.”
The road was closed in February after a massive landslide blocked both lanes and took more than a month to clean up.
In late March, the road finally opened for use.
However, in May DOH once again closed the road, fearing another possible slide at the site of the February landslide.
Joe Pack, design engineer with the state Department of Highways (DOH) District 10, said at the time more had “broken free on top of the mountain,” referring to the area above Rt. 112 near Country Girl Road. “It has not come down on the road, but it is moving slowly, with mud and boulders.”
Pack said he knew it inconvenienced residences in the Ada area who must drive to Ingleside and get on I-77 to come to Bluefield.
“We had to make the decision that’s in the public’s best interest,” he said, adding that’s it’s too risky just in case that area breaks free and crashes into the road.
That prompted complaints from residents like Ronnie Combs, who lives on Jugneck Road in Ada, who said he understood the need to mitigate any danger, but that DOH was “overreacting.”
Combs, who said he worked for DOH for 38 years, said the slide area was safe.
A compromise was reached as the DOH left the road open for use by local traffic, but closed it to through traffic.
Starting Monday, however, the road will be closed to all traffic for at least five days.
Pack also said this area has seen many landslides and slips (caving in under the road) in the past year.
“January 2018 to January 2019 was one of the wettest 12 months in the history of our county,” he said. “When you get that saturation (slopes give in), and that’s what I feel like has happened.”
Pack said water is the “worst enemy of the highways,” causing slides, slips, potholes and deterioration of the roadway.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
