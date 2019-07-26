KEGLEY — Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday a $16.9 million funding award for the final phase of the West Virginia Route 10 improvement project.
The contract is for work that will be completed in Mercer County, near the Kegley community.
The award for the roadwork contract was signed with Vecellio and Grogan, Inc, Justice said.
“This is significant for us working to take over the sewage operations through there to Matoaka,” Mercer County Commissioner, Bill Archer, said, “This is an exciting development.”
According to Justice, the improvements to the road includes 14 miles of West Virginia Route 10. The work will begin at the Wyoming and Mercer County line and continue down to Route 19 near Kegley.
“This is an area that’s been long neglected and we’re turning a corner,” Archer said.
The company, which is out of Beckley, is to start work on the roadway later this summer. The completion date is set for the end of the summer season in 2020, according to the release.
Of the WV-10 Improvements project, which is part of Justice’s Road’s to Prosperity Program, work has spanned from Kegley to the Man area of Logan County. This work area totals in an accumulation of 70 miles, according to the release.
Funding for the Roads to Prosperity Program was approved by the West Virginia voters in October of 2017, in the form of bonds.
Road work that will be underway in the area of Route 10 includes improvements of four bridges, which will affect the Matoaka area. According to Archer, this will affect two bridges near the Matoaka area which will greatly improve the travel of the area.
Archer also stated that changes will be made to the Matoaka area bridges due to work involving the “Wastewater treatment collection line changes.”
Other work that will be done in this project on Route 10 includes new signs and guardrails, necessary maintenance to ditches, culverts, and a piling wall slide, as well as stream stabilization, according to the release.
