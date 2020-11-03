Bluewell propane tank leak

The Bluefield Fire Department responded to the leak, where first responders said about 400 gallons of liquid propane had leaked out on Monday morning.

BLUEWELL — Businesses and homes along a section of U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell was closed to traffic Monday morning after a propane leak was reported.

Mercer County 911 was alerted about 9 a.m. when a propane tank near the Cargo Station was reported. The highway was closed to both north bound and south bound traffic, and local homes and businesses were evacuated. The propane supplied a neighboring laundromat. 

The highway was reopened to traffic just before noon. Motorists took alternate routes until the area was cleared. 

Lt. B. Carr with the Bluefield Fire Department said a cap had come off the tank, and about 400 gallons of liquid propane leaked out. Windy conditions helped to disperse the propane, and no injuries were reported.

The Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, the Bluefield Police Department, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and Bluefield Rescue Squad also had personnel at the scene.

