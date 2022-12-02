HANOVER – A section of US Route 52 in the Wyoming County town of Hanover remained closed Friday following an early morning train derailment.
Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed following the accident, which occurred about 3:30 a.m. near a towing service alongside the rail line, according to officials with the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT).
West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) emergency crews are on site. Contractors for Norfolk Southern Railway were en route to remove about a dozen derailed train cars. WVDOH District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick, P.E., said traffic is being detoured onto WV 10, to WV 80, and back to US 52 until the wreck can be cleared.
“Our responsibility is to keep traffic moving away from the site and to work with the local fire department and other agencies until the issue is resolved,” Musick said.
The Hanover Volunteer Fire Department is in charge of the wreck site.
Rail cars crushed several automobiles at the wrecker service, but the vehicles were vacant at the time and no one was hurt.
Cleanup crews were expected on site around 2 p.m. Musick said US Route 52 could remain closed overnight as rail cars are removed.
