BRAMWELL — One driver was being flown to a hospital Friday after a two-vehicle crash closed U.S. Route 52 between Bluewell and Pinnacle Rock State Park.
The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. on Route 52 near Pepper Road after a Honda traveling north and an SUV going south collided, Deputy L.L. Addair of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said at the scene.
“The at-fault vehicle was traveling north here on Route 52 toward McDowell County. The vehicle number two was obviously traveling south toward Bluefield. The at-fault vehicle crossed the center line and struck vehicle number two. Vehicle number two ran off the right side of the roadway after impact and went airborne down over the mountain on the right hand side,” Addair said. “I don’t know how far down the vehicle is at this point in time.”
Addair said that the Honda’s driver, a woman, had to be extricated from her car.
She had serious injuries and was being flown to a hospital outside the Mercer County area.
Her condition was not available. The man driving the SUV that went down the mountainside was not seriously injured.
“There were very minor injuries to the driver of the second vehicle,” he added.
The names of both drivers were not released Friday, and the crash was still under investigation.
First responders including the West Virginia State Police, Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department, Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department, Bluefield Rescue Squad and STAT EMS were also dispatched to the scene.
Route 52 reopened after the wreckage was cleared away.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
