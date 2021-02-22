RICH CREEK, Va. — A mudslide caused by a waterline break on Route 460 in Giles County will continue to impact traffic into the morning commute hours of Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The slide occurred just east of the West Virginia border, about 0.5 mile west of Island Street in Rich Creek.
On Route 460, both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane are still blocked, according to VDOT. Only one eastbound lane is currently open to traffic.
Westbound Route 460 traffic must use alternate routes. Small passenger vehicles can use Route 649 (Lurich Road) around the closure. All other vehicles, including commercial and recreational vehicles, will need to use Route 61 as a detour route, VDOT said in a press release.
For the latest road condition information in Virginia, visit www.511Virginia.org.
