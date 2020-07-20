PRINCETON — A project putting a long-lasting surface over one of Mercer County’s main highways is among the improvements and repairs being made across the counties of West Virginia Department of Highways District 10 this summer.
Crews are currently putting a preservative surface called microsurfacing over a section of U.S. Route 460 between the intersection of Cumberland Road in Bluefield and the intersection with Mercer Mall Road. The work’s purpose is to have zero deterioration on the asphalt, said District Engineer Joe Pack. The surface will last between seven to 10 years.
By the time the new surface wears off, for lack of a better term, the asphalt will still be in the same condition it was in when the surfacing was put into place, Pack stated.
“They’re in the final stages of the project,” Pack said Friday. “From what I’ve seen as far as the reports go, the driving lanes are done. Material is also being placed on the shoulders and there will be some other miscellaneous work.”
The work should be completed by late July or mid-August, Pack said. Weather will play a part in when the project is finished.
“It’s not always rain,” Pack said of weather delays. “Heat and high humidity can cause issues like paint not drying quickly enough. Weather plays a big factor.”
Crews have also paved a 3.5 mile stretch of Route 460 from Halls Ridge Road to Goodwin Chapel, he said.
During the summer, around a third of the roadways going through District 10’s counties, which include Mercer, McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming, undergo maintenance such as patching, clearing ditch lines, replacing the pipes of drainage systems, mowing and other tasks.
“We’re going to have stuff going on every day in all of our counties,” Pack said.
Pack asked that motorists use caution whenever they are driving past a work area and keep the safety of work crews in mind.
“Those are our citizens, our friends and neighbors,” he emphasized. “It’s hard work and they’re out in 90-degree temperatures. We really count on the public to be ultra-safe within the work zones so our folks can go home safely every day to their families.”
-— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.