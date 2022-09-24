TAZEWELL,Va. — Friday was a Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant’s last day on the force, and Monday will be his first day as the new chief of the Richlands Police Department.
Lt. Ron Holt wasn’t expecting a sendoff, but one was waiting for him when Sheriff Brian Hieatt brought him to the training room. Holt’s colleagues were waiting for him along with farewell gifts, cake, pizza and some homemade treats.
“I really didn’t want anything. I asked the sheriff not to,” Holt said with a smile. “It’s a hard day, and it’s supposed to be a happy day, and it is, it really is.”
“We do appreciate all you’ve done over the years, all the work,” Hieatt told him. “And you’re part of the family and always will be, and we want to wish you luck.”
Holt thanked the colleagues he had worked with for more than a decade.
“I appreciate it. Truly guys, I appreciate how much you mean to me, those of you that I’ve worked with for a really long time. I’ll never forget those times we’ve had together and the relationships I’ve built with all of you over the years,” Holt said. “You can’t do this job without good people around you and I feel that here at the sheriff’s office, we’ve always been a family. We work like a family together through a lot of hard times and we’ve gone through a lot of good times together, and we always made it through to the other side. I’m looking to do that down the road at Richlands. I want to make that as good as place to work as I’ve had here the last 13 years, and I know that I can do that. I know that I can count on you for help.”
Another officer with the sheriff’s office has been leading the Richlands Police Department since its previous chief was placed on administrative leave last August.
“We’ve had Capt. (Jonathan) Hankins from the sheriff’s office who’s been filling in as interim chief of police,” Hieatt said. “And the reason he was filling in down there was he was one who wasn’t interested in applying for chief or being chief, so he was there just to help with the transition until they did find who they wanted to be the next chief of police. and with Lt. Holt, he’s been great here. He works very hard on school safety. He’s lieutenant of the School Safety Division, so we hate to lose him because now we have to try and fill in that gap in all the programs and things he does, but we congratulate him and wish him well at this new position, and I think he’ll be great at it.”
Holt said he was a patrol officer at the Richlands Police Department from about the end of 2007 through 2010. Members of his family worked in law enforcement, and his interest in the profession was sparked when he did a ride along with an officer.
“I was in college for an education degree – I wanted to be a teacher – and I did a ride along and kind of fell in love with it,” he recalled.
Holt became a recipient of the Medal of Valor from the Virginia Sheriff’s Association after he responded along with other Tazewell deputies to a fatal 2011 shooting in which two Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were killed in the line of duty and two others were wounded. He is also a recipient of the Red Cross Law Enforcement Hero Award. Holt and Hankins both received that award the same year for their work in active shooter preparedness at local churches and schools.
Holt is currently the vice mayor of Bluefield, Va. and president of the Greater Southwest Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association. He said that he believed it was time for him to move into a position such as chief of police.
“So, ultimately, I think I’ve kind of progressed in my career to a point to where it’s led me to where I’m at. I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Leadership from Bluefield State University now. I have a Masters Degree in Public Administration and Law Enforcement from Liberty (University),” Holt said. “I was never going to fully realized the potential those two degrees would bring to bear unless I ultimately applied for a police chief position or executive leadership position. I’ve just prepared my whole career for this moment and felt like it was the right time.”
“The department needs stability, it needs a leader that has the ability to make relationships with all of our partner agencies in the region,” he said. “I think, obviously, I have that. I’m coming from a great sheriff’s office. I’m going to have a good partnership there. I have a good partnership with the Virginia State Police. I think I’m the right person. I prayed about it and I think that’s where God led me to be.”
During his time with the sheriff’s office, Holt was a patrol deputy, narcotics detective, sergeant of detectives and lieutenant of the school safety division, Hieatt said.
As a deputy, Holt worked as a DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) instructor and school resource officer, and was later promoted to lieutenant and placed in charge of the School Safety Division when it was first created because of the programs he had developed while giving active shooter training for the teachers and staff of the Tazewell County Public Schools, Hieatt stated. He also developed an active shooter training program for students and local churches.
Throughout the years, Holt has been involved in several community projects including having coached Little League Baseball, served on the executive board and was president of the Bluefield Little League Association and served on the Bluefield Youth Football League Board.
