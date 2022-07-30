GRUNDY, Va. — A romance book festival for fans of the romance genre is coming to Buchanan County, Va. this August.
Sizzle in the South, the premiere romance book festival in Virginia, will be hosted by the Buchanan County Public Library, Aug. 5 and 6 in Grundy, Va.
Authors participating in this year’s festival will be Sherrilyn Kenyon, Lora Leigh, Robin D. Owens, Collen Gleason and Mindi Stewart, according to announcement from the Buchanan County Public Library.
Number 1 New York Times and international bestselling Sherrilyn Kenyon is one of the most popular and influential authors in the world (in both adult and young adult fiction). Her first book debuted while she was still in college. She has had more than 80 novels on the New York Times best seller list in all formats and genres, including manga and graphic novels and has more than 70 million books in print worldwide. Her current series include: Dark-Hunters®, Chronicles of Nick®, Deadman’s Cross™, Eve of Destruction™, Nevermore™, Lords of Avalon® and The League®.
Lora Leigh returns as the hosting author of Sizzle in the South. She is the Number 1 New York Times Bestselling author of The Breeds series, Nauti series, and Elite Ops series. Her newest book, Kentucky Nights, is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2023. Lora, a native of Eastern Kentucky, has built a large following with her steamy stories. Writing is her passion, her peace, and her lifeline.
Robin D. Owens is the Rita award winning author of The HeartMate series. In addition to the HeartMate series, she is also the author of the Ghost Seer series, Mystic Circle series and the Summoning series. The Denver, Colorado native is the past president and contest chair of Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers. Her most pressing interest in the craft of writing is creativity.
Colleen Gleason (aka Colleen Cambridge, C.M. Gleason, and Alex Mandon) is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling and award-winning author who can’t seem to decide what type of book to write…so she writes a lot of different genres! So far, Colleen has written everything from vampire hunters to dystopian romance, to steampunk, historical romance, and mysteries with a supernatural flair.
Mindi Stewart is an up and coming writer who grew up in southern West Virginia, where she spent hours drawing, watching television and reading. As a result, she combined her love of science fiction (unashamed Trekkie) and romance (thanks to her mom’s Harlequin Romance Novels collection) to create her own universe. Her books can transport you to faraway worlds where there’s always a happily ever after! Her latest series takes place in southern West Virginia and follows the Black Dagger Motorcycle Club.
The Festival begins Friday, Aug 5 at 8 p.m. at the Comfort Inn in Grundy, Virginia. The authors will be panelists on Sizzle’s version of the television show Match Game. Lots of prizes will be given away and free pizza and drinks will be served, organizers said.
On Saturday at 10 a.m., each author will be participating in different panels. A free catered lunch will be served at noon. A full schedule of the event can be found by visiting the library’s Facebook page or the library’s website, organizers.
A limited number of books will be available on the day of the event for sale.
The library is located at 1185 Poe Town Street, Grundy, Va. For information, call the library at 276-935-5721.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
