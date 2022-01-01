BLUEFIELD — Western states will be sharing the stormy winter weather they have been experiencing when a storm system moves southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia and brings heavy rain and the possibility of snow with it.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday during a pandemic briefing that the state was being placed under a State of Preparedness in anticipation of heavy rainfall this weekend.
“We have to watch this,” he said, adding the steep slopes in the Mountain State lend themselves to flooding and recent rains have left the ground saturated.
Justice said the State of Preparedness sets into motion a coordination of emergency services around the state to work together and made sure they are ready for any potential flooding problems.
The New Year’s Day forecast calls for an 80 then 40 percent chance of showers today followed by a 100 percent chance for rain tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. Between a 10th to a quarter inch of rain is possible during the day along with wind ranging from 6 mph to gusts as high as 28 mph. Up to a inch of rain is possible tonight.
Sunday’s forecast is a wet one, too, with a 70 percent chance of showers and a high of 58 degrees. The forecast includes a 60 percent chance of rain then rain and snow Sunday night with a low of 21 degrees.
The weather front coming in from the west will bring a change to the region’s weather pattern, said meteorologist Phillip Manuel with the National Weather Service.
“They’re going to share some of their weather finally,” Manuel said. “We’ve been hard pressed for much rain here.”
The weather approaching the region could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to parts of the area “on and off” Friday night and into Sunday, he added.
Most of the heavy rain coming to West Virginia should fall in the Parkersburg and eastern Kentucky areas as well as the Ohio Valley area, Manuel said.
In places like Bluefield and east of Bluefield where there has been little rain recently, streams “have been running very low and it would take a lot of rain to pose any problems,” he stated.
While bringing a lot of rain, the front will also bring a transition back to cooler weather starting Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, Manuel said.
“Once it comes through I would expect a dramatic drop in temperature,” he continued. “More like what we should see in January. We’ve been overly blessed with warm weather.”
Areas north of Bluefield and west of Lewisburg could pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow on Sunday, Manuel said.
Monday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
