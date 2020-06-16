TAZEWELL, Va. — A Richlands High School history teacher was recently named Tazewell County’s Teacher of the Year as well as Secondary Teacher of the Year and nominated for 2021 Regional Teacher of the Year.
Rod Cury, a history teacher at Richlands High School, has been named Tazewell County’s Teacher of the Year as well as Secondary Teacher of the Year, the Tazewell County School Board announced Monday. In addition to those honors, the school board unanimously nominated Cury for consideration for 2021 Regional Teacher of the Year as part of the Virginia Department of Education’s Mary V. Bicouvaris Virginia Teacher of the Year Program.
“The first in the building and the last to leave, Mr. Cury begins each day with a positive attitude. His professionalism and exemplary work ethic along with his dedication, fairness, and caring attitude make him a role model for his students, his peers, and aspiring young students,” said Principal Kimberly Ringstaff of Richlands High School.
Cury not only teaches history at Richlands High School, but also started the National History Club chapter at the school that has been active for seven years under his leadership. Due to his club’s level of engagement, Cury was chosen as one of six national recipients of the National History Club Advisor of the Year Award for the 2019-2020 school year.
“It is an honor and privilege to nominate Mr. Cury, his excellence and success represents the hundreds of teachers in Tazewell County as he competes for regional and state teacher of the year,” said David Woodard, board chairman.
Cury is a graduate of Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia and holds a bachelor’s degree in history. In addition to teaching at Richlands High School and serving as its National History Club advisor, Cury serves as a member of the town council for Richlands, Virginia.
All public and accredited nonpublic schools are invited to participate in the Mary V. Bicouvaris Virginia Teacher of the Year Program. to select the Virginia Teacher of the Year and to honor teachers who represent the best in teaching in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the nation.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.