WELCH — Rockets soared high above McDowell County early Monday morning as students learned various skills by making their own rockets and launching them into the heavens.
During the late 1950s and the dawn of the Space Race between the United States and the Soviet Union, a McDowell County student by the name of Homer H. Hickam Jr. and his friends started making and launching their own rockets. Hickam later told their story in the book “Rocket Boys,” which later inspired the movie “October Sky.”
About 35 students had a similar learning experience Monday when they launched their handmade rockets at a Mount View High School practice field. Sheila Cummings, president and CEO of Cummings Aerospace along with Cummings employee and McDowell County native Rickey Shump helped students prepare their rockets for blast off.
Teacher Christy Hunt, who works with gifted and talented students and enrichment students in McDowell County Schools, watched as three rockets at a time were fired. With loud hisses and columns of smoke, rockets shot skyward and disappeared into the overcast sky. The students learned rocket building by participating in an internet class.
“The students prepared their rockets through Zoom,” she said. “She (Cummings) taught them to build them in class a couple of weeks back and then today they’re doing their launches.”
Students from Sandy River Middle School, Southside Middle School and Mount View Middle School learned about following detailed instructions as well as safety rules and safety skills while building their rockets. Learning to work in teams was another part of their STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) lessons. Walter Newcomb of McDowell County School helped prepare the launches.
“He’s our tech guy. He actually came in this morning before work and helped with launch prep,” Hunt said.
Superintendent Ingrida Barker came out to watch the launches. The activity was exciting for the students as well as the teachers, and it helped them explore STEM careers, she said,
“This just goes back into the history of McDowell and rocketry,” Barker said. “It’s just helping the kids stay engaged. As you know, we’re just coming out of the COVID gap. I think Ms. Hunt is doing a great job on bringing those levels of engagement back.”
“I think it’s been amazing to see how we started,” Special Services Director Kristy East added. “We didn’t have anything like this happening in the classrooms, so Ms. Hunt and her collaboration with Cummings Aerospace, they worked on this all year with the students to bring this opportunity to them; so this was the first step and we’re hoping to grow the program in the years to come.”
Cummings and Shump helped students get the last of their rockets aloft and finish the morning’s activities.
“Well, friends of a friend and employees made me aware of the program that Kristy Hunt is leading here in McDowell County,” Cummings recalled. “We connected with her and she was interested some STEM support from an engineering company so we, this year, helped to bring in some 3D printers and to teach the students 3D design and printing over the course of the last two semesters; and we thought it would be a great experience for them to kind of wrap up the STEM curriculum with a rocket launch. They got to build the rockets and today was launch day, and thankfully the weather turned out to cooperate.”
Cummings Aerospace is a Native American woman owned small business specializing in engineering development for the defense industry, she said.
“We support a variety of defense programs doing all kinds of design engineering, modeling and simulation, manufacturing, hardware integration and tests,” Cummings said. “Just like today.”
Student Randall Helton of Southside Middle School said he learned about following detailed instructions. The rocket wasn’t going to fly if it wasn’t built correctly.
“And I learned to concentrate better because this is hard,” he stated.
Raiden Mitchell, another Southside School student, said building his rocket took about an hour. He wasn’t sure how high it would go.
“I don’t really care how high it goes,” he said. “As long as it gets up in the air, I’m happy.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
