BECKLEY — The Rocket Boys will aim high once again this time into cyberspace with the first-ever "Virtual Rocket Boys Festival" October 27 to 29.
The beloved New York Times worldwide number 1 bestseller “Rocket Boys” tells the story of Coalwood W.Va.’s Rocket Boys through the eyes of author Homer Hickam. The acclaimed book spawned a major motion picture, ‘October Sky,’ a musical adaptation and an annual ‘Rocket Boys Festival’ for two decades, bringing thousands to Southern W.Va. to meet Homer and the other Rocket Boys, NASA astronauts, stars of the film and even a musical.
The festival originated in Coalwood in 1999, then moved to Beckley in 2012, according to Scott Hill, Rocket Boys Festival and Theater West Virginia Executive Director.
"The festival started down in Coalwood, they did a great job with it for 13 years," Hill said. "Their volunteer base evaporated so I called Homer and told him that I thought we could do it in Beckley. We started up and did 20 years, 13 and seven. We tried to build on everything they had in Coalwood. Those folks had worked hard."
The last official in-person Rocket Boys Festival was in fall 2019, the festival’s 20th anniversary. “It seemed like a good time to go out on a high note,” said Hickam, who made the pilgrimage back every year to greet fans of his books from all over the world.
Then, the global pandemic hit, and everything changed for everyone. There were no festivals or public gatherings, and everyone found themselves adjusting to home life.
"Last year we just decided to call it a day. The Rocket Boys are Rocket-men now and we wanted to leave on a positive note, but now that the pandemic is out there, folks need help, teachers need help, homeschooling students need help, we just want to get the word out there that we have some alternate subject matter here," Hill said.
Scott Hill hit upon the idea to bring the Rocket Boys and their many fans together online, making the festival accessible for the first time for folks from around the world who love the story but might never have been able to make it in person to West Virginia.
"In my point of view, the reason why this festival is so important, there are a lot of great festivals in West Virginia. But, there are very few festivals that make it a priority for our young people to see people with West Virginia birth certificates come back and have been successful in the world," Hill said. "It is OK to be West Virginian, that is the subtle-ness under there. We do not plaster it on billboards, but we bring people back that have been successful in the creative arts, science and more, we highlight the West Virginians out there."
The first-ever virtual Rocket Boys Festival will be offered at no cost and will remain posted for later viewing as well.
"I think it is important to connect these people, one generation to another generation. The Rocket Boys are in their 70s, but if I can connect them, you never know what is going to light the spark," Hill said. "Homer just wants to make sure that as many sparks get lit as possible and this festival is one of the ways to do it."
The Virtual Rocket Boys Festival will give attendees, including students from schools nationwide, the chance to virtually attend and interact with Homer and other Rocket Boys, get a sneak peek inside a real coal mine and the town of Coalwood, hear behind the scenes details of filming of October Sky, enjoy special musical performances and more.
"We start with students but do not exclude adults," Hill said. "This is for students but when you stop learning, you stop living."
Students and adults can also attend virtual writers’ workshops and enter essay contests with Mr. Hickam, who has written 19 best sellers in addition to ‘Rocket Boys.’
The Virtual Rocket Boys Festival will take place October 27 to October 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST each day and be accessible on the Rocket Boys Festival Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community/Rocket-Boys-Festival-419287301441465/ and The Rocket Boys Festival YouTube page and at festival sponsor http://theatrewestvirginia.org/
