TAZEWELL, Va. — A new chair of the Tazewell County School Board has started his term for the 2023 school year.
At the Jan. 9, meeting of the Tazewell County School Board, Board Member Christine “Chris” Moir nominated Erik Robinson to serve as the school board chair for the 2023 school year. The motion was seconded by Board Member Donna Whittington. Next, Board Member David Woodard made a motion that nominations be closed and that Robinson be elected by acclamation. Irene Mullins seconded Woodard’s motion and the board unanimously approved.
Robinson is currently serving his fourth year on the Tazewell County School board. A graduate of Ferrum College, he holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a minor in English.
Ferrum College named him Alumni of the Year. In addition, he is on the board of trustees for the Carlock-Pruett Athletic Foundation which was established to provide financial support for all athletic programs at Graham High School in Bluefield, Va.
Many area residents may recognize his name or voice because he announces the Graham G–Men football games. In addition to serving on the Tazewell County School Board, Robinson is a member of Bland County’s Community Policy and Management Team. He also serves as a board member for Wythe County and Lynchburg’s Family Assessment Planning Teams. Robinson is a former president of both the Bluefield Virginia Rotary Club and Bluefield Business Professionals.
During his tenure on the school board, Robinson has served as a delegate for the Virginia School Board Association. Robinson is employed by Hope Tree Family Services and serves as their Director of Business Development.
“I am honored to know that my fellow Board members have the confidence in me to choose me as their Chair for 2023, “ Robinson said. “As with each year, we face obstacles in order to provide the highest level of education to our students and support to our staff, but with the experience and unified support of such a strong Board we are excited about our future in Tazewell County.”
Moir was nominated to serve as vice-chair for the school board for the 2023 year. Moir, a retired teacher, worked for Tazewell County Public Schools for 20 years at both the Cove and Cedar Bluff Elementary School. Upon retiring, she began volunteering and then substitute teaching at Cedar Bluff Elementary School prior to serving on the school board.
“I look forward to serving as vice chair under the leadership of Chairman Erik Robinson,” Moir said.
This will be Moir’s 10th year of service on the Tazewell County School Board.
Other school board members include Irene Mullins, Donna Whittington and David Woodard.
The next regularly scheduled school board meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 13. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. and the regular session will begin at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Student Center at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center in Tazewell, Va.
