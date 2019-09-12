BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College has a new president.
Interim President Robin Capehart was named president Wednesday afternoon after an executive session of the BSC Board of Governors.
Board Chair Garry Moore said the board was following the recommendation of the search committee.
Capehart has been interim president since January, replacing former president Marsha Krotseng who resigned in December.
“He has basically hit the ground running,” Moore said. “He knows the state of West Virginia, he knows the Governor (Jim Justice). A lot of things that have transpired on the campus would not have happened had it not been for his connections in Charleston and in Washington. He is a very good friend of (Senator) Joe Manchin.”
Moore said Capehart now knows the school well and his connections have already been advantageous.
“He has such a rapport already with the students, and that makes all the difference in the world,” he said. “The faculty is very happy with him.”
Moore said another plus was also how Capehart has conducted himself in the process of finding a new president.
“Even though he knew he was in the running, he has stayed out of it and I really appreciate that ethical part,” he said, adding that Capehart was not on campus Wednesday.
Moore said they also wanted a president who they did not have to “coach” about relationships and Capehart had already established those.
“During the seven and half months of his service as interim president of Bluefield State College, he secured funding and commitments of support to permit the official start of construction for the first on-campus housing in more than 50 years,” Moore said. “BSC is now much more engaged with the City of Bluefield and surrounding communities, and he has actively promoted the college to policy makers at the local, state and national level.”
Capehart was president of West Liberty University from 2007 to 2015 and the school saw a 15.5 percent increase in enrollment during that time, including a 25.6 percent increase in adult learners. Annual fundraising totals increased form $862,000 in 2007 to over $5 million per year for the years of 2013-2015, Moore said.
Dr. Patricia Ramsey, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Lincoln University, was the only other candidate for the position.
“We could not have made a bad decision in this,” Moore said. “She was not only qualified she is a very gifted person. We don’t have anything but great things to say about her.”
Capehart, an attorney, has extensive experience in education, including serving as chair of the Council or Presidents, a state position to advance higher education.
After leaving West Liberty, Capehart formed Georgetown Solutions L.L.C., a higher education consulting firm, and last year began working with the Blue Ribbon Tax Reform panel, which is reviewing the system of governance of West Virginia’s public institutions.
Capehart’s background also includes the position of state Secretary of Tax and Revenue under former Gov. Cecil Underwood. During that time he chaired the Commission on Fair Taxation, which conducted the most comprehensive review of tax structure in the state’s history.
He was honored with the Distinguished West Virginian Award in 2000.
Capehart has lived in West Virginia most of his life and began his education career teaching at Marshall University in 2000, where he taught until taking over the reins of West Liberty in 2007.
In his letter of interest for the BSC presidency, he said he was “honored to be asked to serve as interim president” in January and the board’s charge to him was to “take bold, decisive action to identify and address problems that had produced declining enrollment and an evaporation of support from alumni, benefactors and community leaders.”
Capehart said that during his tenure as interim president, “we feel that we have provided a persuasive preview of our ability to address the difficult questions facing the institution and provide the leadership necessary for Bluefield State College to not only survive, but to thrive.”
Primary areas of focus, he said, have been sound fiscal health, improved enrollment and an engaged campus.
“I was raised in this culture,” he said recently of the state and lifestyle, adding that he comes from a very large family and has 46 first cousins. “I was the first one to get a (college) degree.”
Capehart said he understands how important colleges like BSC are to communities and to the state.
Four programs at BSC – engineering, nursing, education and business – are “vital,” he said, offering careers in fields that are in demand and needed in the state.
Bluefield State is the “best kept secret in West Virginia” because the college has a “great story to tell,” he said.
Moore said the search committee conducted an “extensive and thorough presidential search process.”
“I am profoundly grateful for the time, talent and insight each member of the board invested in the process,” he said. “I am also thankful for the input provided by members of the Bluefield State College family – the students, alumni, employees and community – in the process. We sincerely believe their contributions have been essential in the success of the search.”
