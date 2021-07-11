PRINCETON — Robert Farley, former long-time president of the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce, has passed away.
Farley died peacefully of natural causes Sunday morning with family members by his side, a source confirmed to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Farley was regarded by friends and colleagues as a devoted community servant committed to the greater good of Princeton, Mercer County and the surrounding areas.
“Robert was probably one of the best men in Princeton,” CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad Stacey Hicks said. “He did a lot of good for our community, but he didn’t put his name out there a lot. He worked behind the scenes. He was a special man to me and a lot of other people — and not just for Princeton, but all of Mercer County.”
Mercer County tourism director Jamie Null recalled Farley as a exceptional man, both professionally and personally.
“Robert was special to me because he was a constant in my career, as a former Lifestyles editor for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and as the current Mercer County CVB director,” Null said. “He was personal with his advice, which ranged from my job to wonderful encouragement about life as a parent. He loved to hear stories about my son Tanner. As a CVB board member, Robert was always supportive and outspoken for us as individuals and tourism in Mercer County.
“He was dedicated to Mercer County,” Null continued. “We will miss him very much.”
County officials also lauded Farley’s public service.
“Robert was a community servant,” Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “He was committed to making life better for everyone. Over the last few years, and even post retirement, he was always wanting the best for his community.
“I was honored to call him a colleague, a supporter of the arts and community, and most importantly, a friend,” Puckett added. “He will be missed and his loss will be felt by all.”
Hicks described Farley as a humble man.
“He was just a humble servant,” Hicks said. “I wish there were more people like him. The world would be a better place.”
Services for Farley had not yet been announced as of Sunday night.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
