BLUEFIELD — Hundreds of mowing, patching and ditching projects are slated in Mercer County for the remainder of the year, according to the state Department of Transportation (DOT).
A list of the projects was released Tuesday by DOT as the “next round of Governor Jim Justice’s Secondary Roads Initiative projects.”
Work in Mercer County will include mowing 1,207 miles of road, with that mileage including some roads that are mowed more than once, said Brent Walker, director of communications with DOT.
More than 500 miles of patching is on the agenda in the county and 205 miles of ditching.
Walker said these are core maintenance services with ditching and patching providing stabilization to roads, including unpaved roads that will be graded and smoothed.
The projects are all around the county, including mowing and patching on Stadium Drive and Cherry Street (Rt. 52) in Bluefield.
McDowell County will see 737 miles of mowing, 322 miles of patching and 136 miles of ditching.
In Monroe County, 610 miles will be mowed, 372 miles patched and 105 miles ditched.
“As we continue our evolution into a maintenance-first organization, Governor Justice asked that our Districts identify the maintenance projects – such as mowing, patching, paving, and more – to be completed by the end of the year,” Transportation Secretary Byrd White said in Tuesday’s announcement. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing these types of activities in an open and transparent manner and I can promise you that Governor Justice is committed to making sure we have every resource we need to get this work done.”
The full list of new projects, scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2019, can be viewed by going to www.transportation.wv.gov and clicking on Secondary Road Maintenance Initiative.
Then click on the individual counties for the list of projects.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
