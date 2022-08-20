Riverfront ATV Resort is a relatively new vacation spot in Bluefield having only been open for a couple years that many tourists have discovered while riding the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.
“My wife and I bought this place about six or seven years ago, started developing on it, so we’d have a place to put our camper and just sort of get away. Have our own little hideaway,” said former owner and current manager Randy Brown.
He added, “We went on and put in some RV sites and a cabin, and later on in time, we had some gentlemen come by and offer to purchase it from us. We eventually did sell it to them.”
Brown said he and his wife really love the new owners and feel that they gained an extra family with them.
“We stayed here and managed the place, the cabins, restaurant, and everything because they knew the importance of having locals run it in order for other locals to give it full support. It’s been pretty good for us,” he said.
Before opening the ATV resort, Brown and his wife did not understand why people were choosing to come ride the trails for vacation until they tried the trails themselves.
“We didn’t realize how exciting the ATV stuff is until we started developing this property, and seeing everybody coming in and riding the trails,” he said. “We’d never been on the trails until five years ago, so we didn’t really understand why people were coming up here for them until we got out on them.”
Brown added, “We started to understand why they were coming here to vacation rather than going to Myrtle Beach or something. What’s crazy is that now, Myrtle Beach is coming to us to see the mountains and what we have to offer here.”
Recently, they have added a restaurant to the property to give not only visitors another option for food, but also locals.
“The restaurant has been open for about three months now,” said Brown. “In addition to what we offer here at the resort with the cabins, kayaking, the playground, and everything else, it just gives people something else to do.”
He said that another reason for the addition was the fact that the demographic of the ATV resort vacationers is changing from only men to entire families now.
Brown says he love that tourists and vacationers are choosing to come to the resort, but he, his wife and the current owners want to be able to serve local residents as well.
“We’re trying to provide something to the community too because there are some restaurants in the area, but we’re just trying to offer something a little different,” he explained.
Brown also feels that in addition to giving locals a new place to come out and eat at, they are providing more jobs for the community as well. With the restaurant and store, they enjoy having locals as wait and kitchen staff as employees.
He, his wife, and the owners also said that they do not want to be considered competition to other local restaurants.
“We’re trying to do things a little different from what other people are offering not to be directly competitive with them, but we’re all serving the same group of people,” said Brown. “We’re trying to help build each other up, and I think you see that a lot with business owners in their area that’s doing the same thing with resorts, cabins, restaurants, and things like that.”
The resort is also working to compile a list of different things in the community for visitors to go try in order to support their other fellow local businesses.
“We’re just giving people another place to go.” said Brown. “Another place to eat, place to say, what they can do, and at the same time, we support our county and the counties around us.”
He added, “When people come here asking what to do, we tell them about Pipestem State Park, Pinnacle Rock, Bramwell, the Pocahontas Exhibition Mine, and just different things like that.”
In order to keep area residents satisfied and returning to the restaurant, Brown said they are really paying attention to the locals in regards to the menu and other parts of the resort.
“We listen to our locals wants and needs to keep them wanting to come back. We make adjustments as needed when we see that our locals may be tired of seeing something we have, and we also talk to them and ask what they want,” Brown said.
Listening to locals and wanting the best for their guests and staff, the ATV resort does not serve or sell alcohol.
“We’re trying to set up our place to be family friendly,” said Brown. “We want everyone that comes up here to be comfortable.”
Right now, the resort is in their lull period of the ATV season as they usually see more people during the Spring and Fall, but they expect to see more visitors again once Labor Day weekend comes around.
If you are interested in dining at the restaurant, the hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 3331 Simmons River Road in Bluefield, West Virginia, or if you have any other questions visit their website riverfrontatvresort.com or call them at 828-755-8091.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
