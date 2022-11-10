BLUEFIELD — Between 1.5 to 2 inches of rain has been forecasted to start falling this, continue on Veterans Day and possibly into Saturday as remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole approach the region.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Wednesday that included the Virginia counties of Tazewell, Bland and Giles as well as the West Virginia counties of Mercer, Monroe and Summers.
Meteorologist Robert Beasley with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. said the region could see between 1.5 to 2 inches of rain starting Thursday night and continuing into early Saturday. The rain could fall over a 24 to 36-hour period.
Beasley said that the last few days have been “relatively dry,” so which could alleviate potential flooding. The dryness would help rivers and streams cope with the rainfall since it would not be arriving all at once.
Flooding is possible on small streams and creeks and on tributaries of main stem rivers, depending on the amount of rain that falls, according to the hazardous weather advisory.
The path Nicole is expected to take is similar to the one followed by Hurricane Ian, he said.
“This time we are talking about Tropical Storm Nicole, which is probably gong to become a hurricane before it makes landfall,” he stated. Nicole is expected to move from east to west across the southern part of the Florida peninsula, go into the Gulf of Mexico and then turn north, making landfall at the Florida panhandle and then proceed into Georgia. Nicole is then expected to turn northeast and go just east of the Blue Ridge Mountains, reaching the Martinsville, Va. area by Friday night. A large shelf of rain is associated with such storms.
“And that would be Friday night into early Saturday, then it will race off to the east,” Beasley said. “The worst will be Friday.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.