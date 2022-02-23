BLUEFIELD — The Grant Street Bridge is on course to be completed by late summer.
Kerry Stauffer, the City of Bluefield’s engineer, told City Board members Tuesday he attended a progress meeting and things are moving along well.
“They are on schedule for late August or September completion,” he said of the $10 million project that will replace the 312-ft. span that connects the North Side and East Side with Princeton Avenue and downtown.
Demolition of the old bridge was finished last month after several delays.
“They are now working primarily on abutment 2,” Stauffer said of the work on the Princeton Avenue side, where piles are being driven to support the concrete.
“There is not much above ground work right now,” he said, as the foundations are being set for concrete to be poured, but by the end of March more results above ground with the concrete will be seen.
Stauffer said a huge 100-ton crane will be brought in soon to start the process of getting the center support ready.
“There is still a lot of work,” he said, but progress is being made and the timeline to finish is being sustained. “You will be happy with the progress.”
Built in 1941, the bridge was closed in June 2019 after failing a state safety inspection.
Residents who used the bridge were left with relying on a hazardous circuitous route to get into the city and to get help if needed from first-responders.
An all-out effort by the city and community leaders from the impacted areas followed and in October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice visited the city to announce the money, $10 million, had been found to replace the bridge after engineers determined a repair was not feasible.
The DOH is overseeing the project and it was put on a “fast track,” with an initial goal of being finished by the end of 2021, but delays have pushed the projected date to finish well into this year.
In other business at Tuesday’s city directors’ meeting, the board:
• Approved a contract for police services at Bluefield State College BRMC Campus.
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow told the board the college has requested an off-duty uniformed officer to patrol the hospital campus from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Dillow said BSC will reimburse the city for the overtime expenses and only off-duty personnel will be used, but they can be called away in case of an emergency.
City Manager Cecil Marson said the contract is a stop-gap measure as BSC is transitioning from a commuter college to on-campus dorms.
“They will have to have campus police when the on-campus dorms are done,” Dillow said, referring to the first of four “quads” of Heritage Village under construction now and scheduled to be open by the start of the 2022-23 school year.
• Approved first reading of a change in the city’s ordinance on deer hunting within city limits.
Dillow said archery hunting is allowed during season but not every area in the city is appropriate, depending on land and proximity to other houses.
The change would continue to allow archery deer hunting, but a permit would have to be obtained through the police chief.
“There are places in the city where we cannot allow you to hunt because it’s not safe,” he said, but all it takes is to request a permit and he will visit the proposed hunting area to make sure it is appropriate.
Dillow said it’s also a matter of an injured deer “bleeding out” and collapsing on someone’s property who may not want to see that.
“This is a checks and balance (issue),” said Marson, and it’s a matter of getting permission to hunt from the property owner and the chief of police because it must be deemed a safe area.
Dillow said no archery hunting is allow in city parks and firearms can never be used for hunting or discharged within city limits.
A meeting is set for tonight at 6 p.m. at the Bluefield Arts Center theater related to the Community Outreach Program with BSC.
Community liaisons are urged to attend, he said, and job work order sites will be laid out.
Representatives from CASE will also be on hand to discuss any help they can provide on projects in the communities.
The program brings athletic teams from BSC into the city to help people who may need help with things like cleaning up yards or moving furniture around as well as many other tasks residents may not be able to do.
Larger tasks could be done with help through CASE programs, Marson said, adding an example is that CASE can obtain appliances and athletes can help move the appliances into homes where they are needed.
Community liaisons have been canvassing neighborhoods to learn what work needs to be done and where.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
