BLUEFIELD — Progress is being made on the King Coal Highway extension from the Christine West Bridge to Airport Road.
James Self, superintendent of the job for Kanawha Stone, the company in charge of the more than $57 million, 3.8-mile project, said the weather has been cooperative and a lot dirt continues to be moved.
“We are doing well,” he said. “We are moving along, right on schedule.”
That schedule includes a projecting finishing date in late 2021.
When complete, the highway will be open to traffic from I-77 and Rt. 460 traveling to Bluewell, Rt. 52 and McDowell County, by-passing Bluefield.
Self said after the project started in May that after crossing the Christine West Bridge (formerly called the “bridge to nowhere) the highway will narrow to only two lanes into what will eventually serve as the southbound lanes of the King Coal Highway.
Traffic will then be two-way as it crosses each bridge and intersects with Airport Road.
Northbound traffic will exit on a ramp that will also include an entrance lane for vehicles entering from Airport Road heading south toward Rt. 460 and I-77.
“Four lanes neck down to two lanes (after crossing the Christine West Bridge),” Self said. “Both northbound and southbound traffic will use the two lanes.”
Self said the other two bridges needed to make it four lanes will be built alongside the ones that will be constructed now and eventually accommodate all northbound traffic.
The highway crosses Bull Tail Hollow and includes moving dirt from two hills on each side of the hollow.
“It will be a year and half to move all the dirt,” he said. “We are also working on the bridge across Bull Tail Hollow. We are now forming columns for the piers (supports) for the bridge.”
During construction, Bull Tail Hollow Road has been closed to through traffic, but should reopen “in about a year.”
Middle Ridge Road is also being repaved and that work start at the first of November.
The work on moving dirt from the large hill between the hollow and Airport Road is about finished, he said, and in a few months dirt will start being moved from the other hill that leads to the Christine West Bridge.
“We will pretty much be down to moving dirt from that hill and building bridges,” he said.
Self said the reason for for the two-lane bridges rather than four lanes is twofold.
Those four lanes will not be needed until the next segment of the King Coal Highway is constructed and it would have made this project far costlier, he said.
Dirt is being dumped on property that was cleared nearby and owned by the Glenwood Public Service District.
Self said clearing and excavation will also be done on the north side of Airport Road, where the bridge will cross the upper end of Kee Dam and the highway end, as well as where the exit/entrance ramp will be constructed.
Dirt from that work, he said, will be dumped near the Mercer County Airport.
Clint Ransom, airport manager, said previously the dirt will be used to create about seven acres of developable space near the airport.
The next segment, according to the King Coal Highway information, will go from Airport Road to Rt. 20, then to near Montcalm and north of Rt. 52 along the Wyoming/McDowell county line, eventually ending near Williamson.
The highway is part of the multi-state I-73-74 corridor, which will eventually run from Detroit to Myrtle Beach.
However, only various segments have been completed and no immediate funding is on the horizon to pay for the next segment in Mercer County, which would extend it to Rt. 20 and include constructing those two bridges for the northbound lanes.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
