PRINCETON — A local art collective is among the arts organizations across West Virginia that recently received funding from American Rescue Plan (ARP) through the National Endowment for the Arts.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced recently that $350,000 from the American Rescue Plan through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for four West Virginia arts organizations including the RiffRaff Arts Collective, Inc., in Princeton. The RiffRaff received a $150,000 grant.
Other recipients included Heartwood in the Hills, The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Davis & Elkins College to support art programs and their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“West Virginia has a vibrant culture and history of arts and music, and we’re proud of our artists and musicians who play a vital role in our communities. I am pleased these four organizations are receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan to support artists and students who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to promote the arts and help our communities across the Mountain State recover from COVID-19,” Manchin stated.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Inc. received $100,000. Davis & Elkins College and Heartwood in the Hills, Inc. each received $50,000.
Lori McKinney, executive director of the RiffRaff, said that the grant will be used to support the collective’s programming, staffing and general operating support for two years. The RiffRaff is a 501©3 nonprofit organization.
“This support is vital in helping us continue our work showcasing and supporting artists and providing space, events and opportunities for connection,” McKinney said. “Events like All Together Arts Week, now in it’s 12th year, showcase and unite the arts community all around Mercer County, and we will continue to provide these types of programs. The support will enable us to launch projects and engage artists in meaningful work that supports their development and helps our local arts community continue to blossom. We are extremely grateful to the NEA for seeing the value of our work and investing in us to make sure it continues.”
The RiffRaff Arts Collective (RRAC) has been in Princeton’s downtown for about 16 years.
“We planted roots in this historic structure on Mercer Street in 2006 with the explicit intention of transforming this neighborhood with positive energy. Everything RRAC does directly impacts the neighborhood around us, from the creation of public art to gatherings for the community to the promotion of local businesses through our creative media,” McKinney said. “The vibrant and colorful scene has attracted new residents and visitors; the growth and excitement we’re seeing right now is very inspiring. This funding will enable us to stay totally focused on the creative work we do to enhance the area, and provide opportunities for all citizens to experience the joys of creativity.”
In total, the NEA will award grants totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington D.C., NEA officials said.
The nation’s arts sector has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA. The National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue Plan funding will help arts organizations rebuild and reopen.
“The arts are crucial in helping America’s communities heal, unite, and inspire, as well as essential to our nation’s economic recovery,” Jackson said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.