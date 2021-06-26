PRINCETON — Veterans with motorcycles and a cause rode Friday into Princeton to pass along an American flag going through all 50 states in an effort to aid disabled veterans across the nation.
Members of the Christian Motorcyclists Association Chapter 667 rode up from Peterstown to wait for association members who were making the more than 160-mile ride from Pikeville, Ky. to receive the flag in the Nation of Patriots’ 12th Annual Patriot Tour for Veterans. David Bishop of Peterstown, a Vietnam War veteran who served from 1971 to 1972, said this was the first time flag was being taken to all 50 dates.
Before arriving in West Virginia, the flag has traveled through 18 states, beginning May 14 in Nevada. Transported by air to Hawaii and Alaska, the flag and the Patriot Tour for Veterans will return to Nevada on Sept. 11.
Bishop said his group planned to leave about 9:30 a.m. Saturday for Roanoke. Va. It’s the ninth year that Chapter 667 has participated in the tour.
“We raise money for disabled veterans, and every penny goes to disabled veterans,” Bishop said while he and his fellow riders waited at the Vietnam Memorial near the West Virginia Tourist Information Center of Route 460. “And if we raise $1,000, we get to choose the veteran if they meet the criteria.”
Frank Longrie of Pearisburg, Va., who served for 26 years, three months and five days in the Army Special Forces, planned to join Saturday’s ride to Roanoke, Va. Riders can either get pledges or donate money to the effort.
“And if anybody wants to join us to go, that’s fine,” said Susie Bishop, wife of David Bishop.
Besides aiding veterans, the Christian Motorcyclists Association works to raise spiritual awareness, said Dennis L. Norwood, Chapter 667’s vice president.
“We’re interested in the souls,” Norwood said. “The machines are a way to get around. People will see you and come up to you when they see the motorcycle, and we can speak to them about God and Jesus. It’s a way to get the conversation started. We’re open to anyone. We’re nationwide, we’re worldwide.”
A ceremony to pass the flag along was conducted in front of the Vietnam Memorial, which bears the names of people from Mercer, McDowell, Monroe, Wythe, Summers, Bland and Giles counties who lost their lives while serving in Vietnam.
Robert Williams of Pikeville, Ky said his group rode about 163 miles from Kentucky to West Virginia to make the exchange.
The Nation of Patriots is an all-volunteer-powered nonprofit organization that honors those who protect American freedom by uniting Americans under the U.S. flag, said Bill Sherer, the Nation of Patriots’ founder and executive director. The Patriot Tour for Veterans is the organization’s primary fundraiser and 100 percent of its proceeds are donated to veterans in need as identified by Veterans Administration facilities and other veterans organizations across the country.
Donations can be made at any of the tour stops, online at www.nationofpatriots.org or by U.S. Mail to: Nation of Patriots, P.O. Box 73, Sussex, Wisconsin 53089.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
