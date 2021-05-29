BLUEFIELD — If the weather is good, a little train that could and still continues to do so will start making runs Saturday around Lotito Park .
The Ridge Runner Train in Bluefield last offered rides in 2019, according to Marie Blackwell, city ambassador and grant writer. Precautions against the spread of COVID-19 kept the miniature train from running in 2020, but it’s now going back into operation.
Hours for the Ridge Runner are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, Blackwell said. The train will be offering rides Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 pm. throughout the summer; again, weather permitting.
The train will not be running on Monday, Memorial Day, Blackwell stated.
“Tickets are $2 each regardless of age,” she added.
Originally located at the East River Mountain Overlook, the Ridge Runner gave children and their families a chance to break the monotony of long car rides over the mountains. The park was open before the East River Mountain Tunnel was created.
Later, the miniature train was moved to Lotito Park in 1981 after tourism on East River Mountain dropped significantly with the tunnels’ opening. A fundraiser was started in 2009 to pay for rebuilding the train and its tracks. The train started carrying passengers around the park again in 2011.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
