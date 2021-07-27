GRUNDY, Va. — Riders of ATVs and UTVs will gather in Grundy, Va. this week for the UTV Takeover at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure.
Jim McIntire, UTV Takeover owner, announced the details of the third annual event Monday, which starts Wednesday with move-in day.
“We are looking forward to our return to Virginia and Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure for this third year of UTV Takeover,” he said. “Each year the Virginia event – one of four we host nationwide -- has grown and this year promises to be one of the biggest and best yet. We hope everyone in the region will make the opportunity to attend the event and to join us in what we know is the most epic event in the East.”
The event is designed to bring riders, sponsors and vendors together to “enjoy family-friendly, action-packed days of fun and riding.”
Activities include group rides, night rides, mud bogs, drag racing, rally course racing, hill climbs, barrel racing, games, daily raffles, a kids zone, Show-n-Shine Day and Night events and more.
The overall event set-up will be Wednesday, including vendor row. The community tent will be open all day until 8 p.m. for raffle tickets, information and event registration in advance of a full schedule of events on tap for Thursday.
Various events are scheduled all day Thursday through Saturday starting at 9 a.m. each day.
“We are excited to again be partnering with UTV Takeover to host the event at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure,” said Billie Campbell and Patrick Owens, owners of Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure. “This year marks the third year Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure has hosted the event. We look forward to again serving as the host site and to providing a variety of activities for the whole family, offering some pretty awesome ATV/UTV riding for all skill levels and age ranges.”
The full event program may be viewed at utvtakeover.com/grundy-va/program.
The Southern Gap location is one of four locations in the country at which 2K21 UTV Takeover events are being held. The other three locations are in Oregon, Oklahoma and Utah.
The Virginia Takeover follows the Oregon event hosted last month by the group which hails from the Pacific Northwest. The Oklahoma and Utah events are later this year.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.