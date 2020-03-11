BLUEFIELD — Progress on several projects, including the King Coal Highway, were discussed Tuesday by the Bluefield Board of Directors.
According to City Manager Dane Rideout, construction on the King Coal Highway is moving at a steady pace. While the work is heavily labor-intensive, Rideout has a positive outlook that the projected completion date will still be met.
“We’re all anxious to see it finished. They should finish it by, well the intent is I think, as long as they don’t run into any problems and so far I haven’t heard of any problems, by November or December of next year,” Rideout said.
The roadway will meander by James P. Bailey lake, then curve to the left and join Airport Road. This is part of the larger project which will complete the King Coal Highway.
“They’re going to go through the mountain and build a bridge over Bull Tail Hollow. Then they’ll build a bridge on the west side of Key Dam Reservoir and then it’ll stop right there,” Rideout said.
Residents may have seen heavy equipment and workers diligently working atop Stoney Ridge. The bridge itself the Christine West Bridge, has never been used since it’s completion in 2009. Due to a lack of funds, the bridge sat idle.
“The next phase of that project is funding over $50 million for that project. It’s going to take the bridge-to-nowhere through Stoney ridge and it’ll stop at Airport Road. We’re a ways into it. You’ll see that they’re digging quite a bit,” Rideout said.
According to Rideout, once this section of the roadway is completed motorists will be able to drive from I-77 to Route 460 and then straight to Airport Road. This roadway will begin as a four-lane, then turn into a two-lane and stay as a two-lane until Airport Road.
This will allow tourists, especially ATV tourists, easy access to McDowell County.
“That’s really the 73/74 corridor that goes from Detroit all the way down to Myrtle Beach. The only piece that’s not finished of that 73/74 corridor is inside West Virginia because it’s just so expensive to do. That’s three miles for fifty-plus million dollars,” Rideout said.
Also discussed during the Tuesday’s meeting was the city’s Municipal Land Bank. According to City Attorney Colin Cline, this will allow the city to acquire and sell parcels of land easily. This was the first reading of the ordinance.
The purpose of the land bank, according to the ordinance itself, is for the transferral of “vacant and unused” land to the city.
The reason for this is “for the benefit of neighborhoods and the city as a whole,” the ordinance says.
The total of these lots, which total value is little, is 140, according to Cline. These lots will be available for purchase, from the land bank, by those who express interest. Those interested in the lots can contact the land bank board regarding the land they desire.
“Through its history, the city has accumulated very large amounts of miscellaneous lots scattered throughout the city. Currently, before the land bank is created, is a neighbor is interested in acquiring any of those vacant lots the city would have to publicly auction it,” Cline said.
According to Cline, this is also a good tool for revitalizing a neighborhood.
Cline said that these lots that were transferred are not the city’s entire real estate owned and that buildings currently in use will not become parts of the landbank. Properties owned by Parks and Recreation and playgrounds will also not become part of the land bank, Cline said.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
