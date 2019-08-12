Riders kick up dust as they drive down the Hatfield-McCoy trails near Crumpler, recently. ‘The Hatfield-McCoy Ridin’ 4 a Cure’ will be returning to Highwall Park in Bramwell on Saturday, Sept. 21. The ATV benefit ride is organized to raise awareness about breast cancer, and money raised during the event will go to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for research as well as the Princeton Community Hospital Foundation to help pay for the expenses of breast cancer patients.