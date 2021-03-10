RICHLANDS, Va. — After Richlands Mayor Paul Crawford resigned his position last week he had second thoughts and notified council members two days later he wanted to rescind the resignation.
But he found out he could not, and the resignation stood.
“Well, I thought that town council would have to accept it (officially) before it was in place,” he said. “But the attorney and council members felt that whenever you tender that you can’t pull it back.”
Wayne McClanahan, attorney for the town, said that is indeed the case.
“That is correct,” he said, explaining that state Code says when a letter of resignation is submitted with an effective date, on that date it is permanent and cannot be rescinded. If it is effective immediately, then it is on the date submitted.
Town council issued a statement Tuesday explaining.
“After mutual examination of the Virginia Code, it has come to the attention of both the Richlands Town Council and Mayor Paul Crawford, that his previously tendered resignation is irrevocable under Virginia Law,” the statement said. “As such, Mr. Crawford will no longer seek to withdraw his resignation. The Richlands Town Council would like to thank Mayor Crawford for his diligent service to the Town of Richlands. Councilman Rod Cury, as Vice Mayor, will preside over the next regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting (held Tuesday night).”
Crawford said he resigned on March 3 but changed his mind and contacted council members on March 5, but his resignation was already in effect.
“I sent a letter to each one of the council members on Friday (March 5) asking them to reconsider it,” he said, and since no action had yet been taken by the council he thought they had that option.
The letter was sent after people in the community found out about his resignation and started contacting him and asking him to reconsider.
“They did not want me to tender my resignation,” he said. “So I changed my mind.”
The main reason he resigned, he said, was because of the negativity on council and the inability to get anything done.
Bickering took its toll on him.
“I got tired of it,” he said. “It got tired and frustrated. I want to do what’s food for the town but old things kept being brought up. We just can’t get anything done. We can’t get moving (because of the negativity).”
Crawford said the frustration finally got to him and he tendered his resignation.
The state Code says, in part: “The officer’s or officer-elect’s resignation shall not be revocable after the date stated by him for his resignation or after the forty-fifth day before the date set for the special election.”
A decision had not yet been made Tuesday on whether a special election will be held to replace Crawford.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.