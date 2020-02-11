RICHLANDS, Va. — Homeowners were mopping, shoveling, watching the skies and wondering about their futures Monday as they continued cleaning up from a flood that destroyed property and left behind the dank odor of decay.
The City of Richlands and the surrounding area was hit with more than 12 feet of flooding Feb. 6 when torrential rains swelled the Clinch River above flood stage. Quickly rising waters left many households unprepared for the aftermath, but residents could go to the Richlands Police Department where pallets of bottled water, cleaning supplies, canned food, shovels, mops and even pet food make it look more like a store than a municipal building.
Chief Jerry Gilbert said supplies kept running. Volunteers were carrying in bags of dog food while he spoke about the relief efforts.
“It’s going great. We’ve got people donating from everywhere, which is awesome and we’ve got a lot of supplies here: food, cleaning items, hygiene items, just whatever folks need,” Gilbert said. “And we’re just putting it out there if you need it and you were affected by the flood, you can come here. We’ve got shovels, trash cans, sanitizing equipment, water, just anything you can possibly need.”
The police department at 1851 Cranwell Drive in Richlands is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive supplies.
Volunteers gathered supplies and helped visitors carry them to their vehicles. Dana Jarvis of the Doran Bottom area said the flood waters got under her home, damaging some underpinning and washing out her gravel driveway.
“Thankfully, it didn’t get in the house,” she said. “Praise God for that. I don’t think I’ve ever seen it (flooding) like this. Even people down there who had lived there for years said they’d never seen it like that.”
The weather remained rainy Monday, but according to Robert Beasley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg, rain totals this week will be far less than last week, spread over a longer period of time and should produce no more flooding.
But that was not the case last Thursday when several inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours.
Louise Miller of East First Street stepped out onto her porch and said she was away at work when the flooding started. Her husband, Barry, who was home sick, was sleeping on their couch when police started beating on their picture window to wake him up. Flood waters were rising. Water didn’t get into the apartment, but it was getting close.
“He called and said cops were beating on the big glass window,” she said. “The only way out was by boat.”
Normally, floods don’t reach around the entire apartment building, Louise Miller said. This time it got into the front yard. Their three cars – a Trans Am, a Camaro and Kia were ruined. One person padding down the street in a canoe later told her that the Trans Am’s lights started flicking on and off when the water got into it, and a window rolled down by itself. She looked around. Rain drops could be seen hitting puddles in the front yard.
“I think it’s going to rain now. If it starts rising, we’re getting out. No staying at all,” she said.
Other residents were facing a lot of work to clean up their homes. Jamie Looney of Orange Street was picking up some groceries at the police department and wondering about his future. His single-wide trailer was seriously damaged, he said.
“What worries me is I didn’t have insurance,” Looney said. “I might end up homeless. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I don’t know how much help I can get. Can you tell I’m nervous? I don’t know what I’m going to do.”
The flood came suddenly. Rescuers woke Looney up when water surrounded his home.
“They had to come get me in a boat. I was asleep and somebody banged on the door and I got up, wondering who that could be,” Looney recalled. “I opened the door and said to myself ‘This is unreal.’ I didn’t know anything was wrong. I opened the door and water was up to the deck. It’s a hard pill to swallow.”
Looney hoped he could do a “quick fix” on his trailer’s underpinning.
“Only thing that worries me is I might get black mold,” he said.
At a nearby house close to the intersection of Fourth Street and Allegheny Street, an insurance adjuster was evaluating damage while the landlord watched. A dank odor of river water and mud filled the rooms. Steve Honaker, who lives next door in a trailer home and helps maintain the property, said the house’s residents left in a boat. His home almost shared the same fate.
Honaker held his thumb and index finger about an inch apart. “If it had come up this much, I would have got flooded out,” he said.
Like other residents, Honaker was watching the weather forecasts and thinking of the saturated ground.
“And I hope we don’t get it again. If the rain don’t let up, the ground’s already full, we might get it again,” he said.
At Kirby Road in the Doran area, the flood left behind ruined cars and floors covered with mud. Family and friends were helping the people impacted by the disaster clean up.
“It was a big one,” Brenda Vandyke of Richlands said as she helped clean a Kirby Road house, adding, “It was horrible. I know some people who have been here 40 years, and they said it wasn’t this big in the 40 years they’ve been here.”
Despite the flood and the cleanup, life had to go on. Kayla Beavers of Kirby Road was getting ready to leave for work while members of her family mopped out the ground floor. About 2 feet of water got into her home, sending her and her family to the second floor. They managed to save some of their belongings. One car was ruined, but a pickup truck was salvaged.
“We’re just working on a little bit at a time,” she said. “Me and my husband and our four kids were staying at a friend’s house. We’re all going to sleep upstairs and work on it over time.”
Down the street, Denny Lawson and some friends were loading goods destroyed by the flood into a pickup truck. His wife, Janice, said the flood got into their basement and the garage. It was within 12 inches of coming into the house itself. They were veterans of floods during the 1970s, so they had raised their house to help keep it dry.
“This flood was worse than the one in ‘77,” she said. “We’ve been through two floods, ‘73 and ‘77 when we lost everything,” Janice Lawson recalled.
A 2002 Escalade was lost to the flood. Janice Lawson said she was afraid that it would be washed away. The water’s force turned the vehicle on its tires.
“It was a little scary,” she said. “I didn’t sleep. The National Guard came with boats. They were great. They actually got some important papers out of my car. And the neighbors were stopping and asking if they could help.”
The neighborly desire to help one another was evident at the Richlands Police Department. Gilbert said businesses, churches, schools and individuals keep arriving with donated supplies.
“It’s just an outpouring from the public,” he said. “In a time of need, everybody comes together.”
One organization called God’s Pit Crew brought 600 “blessing buckets” filled with relief supplies from Danville, Va.
‘We just want and need to help people in our state,” Director Randy Johnson said.
Gilbert said that Richlands residents were just starting the clean up process. First they have to tear out damaged property and haul away debris, then focus on cleaning out their homes.
“There’s still a lot to do,” he said.
In McDowell County, the floodwaters closed roads and flooded some basements and sheds, Commissioner Cecil Patterson said.
“It was everywhere,” he said of the flooding last Thursday. “It was countywide.”
Many roads were blocked, including Rt. 52 in Welch, the main county thoroughfare.
“Almost all roads are now open,” he said Monday evening. “They are at least passable but will have to be cleaned up.”
Patterson said he had been in Gary last Thursday and got stuck there.
The security guards at Stevens Correctional Center could not leave because their replacements could not get to Welch, he said. “They just had to sleep there. They stayed there two days.”
Although the floodwaters created a lot of mud and washed up debris, no one was hurt or needed to be rescued, he said, although a state of emergency was declared locally as well as by the state, so the 911 center had put Swift Water Rescue teams on standby just in case.
Patterson said the assessment of damage continues to see if any help from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) but as far as he knows the water did not get into anyone’s home, other than in some basements and outside sheds.
Drain pipes in driveways were also clogged from debris, he said, so yards were flooded.
One of the major problems in flooding, he said, is the blockage of Rt. 52 at an underpass in Welch (Coney Island), because that prevents people from even getting to the hospital.
Michael Todorovich, the state director of Homeland Security, visited Welch on Saturday.
Patterson said commissioners explained to him where all the problems with flooding routinely are, especially the Rt. 52 blockage.
“He said he is relaying the information to the Governor’s office,” he said. “He is going to help us address them (problems) and at least have a plan. Some things we need to the state to do.”
The state may be able to provide a pump to help keep the water level in that underpass down, he added.
Patterson, like all residents of McDowell and Tazewell counties, remain concerned about the rain this week and hope the NWS is right.
“It’s going to be wet,” Beasley said. “But the amounts of rainfall we are going to see pale in comparison to last Thursday,” which saw anywhere from 2 inches to 7 inches of rain in isolated spots, and the bulk of it fell within a six to eight hour period.
“When you get that much rain this time of year when the ground is more saturated, you don’t have the evaporation you have in the summer or the vegetation that absorbs moisture ... you can have problems in a hurry,” he said.
Beasley said this week’s event will be on and off and Wednesday looks to actually be mostly dry until later in the day.
“Rainfall will probably be less than in inch in most areas (in a 24-hr. period),” he said. “Most will run off.”
All the creeks, rivers and streams in the area by Monday evening had dropped below any “action” stage, he said, and nothing is in the flood stage.
Beasley said New River at Glen Lyn, Va. did creep above the 12-ft. action stage at 14.5 feet, but below the flooding stage at 15 feet.
A campground at Glen Lyn Park saw some minor flooding, forcing some campers to move to higher ground.
“It has dropped down to about as low as it was before,” he said.
