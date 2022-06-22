RICHLANDS, Va. – The Richlands Police Department asked Wednesday for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Kayla Marie Cochran, 19, of Richlands Va., was last seen on June 14 leaving her residence located on Ellen Street on foot. She is described as a white female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.
Cochran's family and friends are concerned for her well-being, according to police. People with information on Cochran's whereabouts are asked to contact the Richlands Police Department at 276-964-9134.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.