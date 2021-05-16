RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands Police Department is continuing a search for a man missing since March 14 and is asking the public’s help.
Richard Timothy Honaker, 36, was last seen on March 14 in Richlands and, according to the police department, Honaker’s family said he had been “severely depressed and they are concerned for this well-being.”
The family is offering a reward to anyone having information that would lead to his location.
Honaker has red hair, is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing white t-shirt, blue jeans, work/muck boots and possibly a camouflage coat with a tan jacket underneath.
Honaker has several tattoos, including some on his neck and both arms. He is known to frequent the areas of Kingsport, Tenn., Buchanan, Va. and the Cherokee National Forest.
No other details about his disappearance have been released.
Family members say is he loved by many and they have no explanation for his disappearance.
“We need his name and story to stay alive, so maybe we can find him,” they said in a statement. “He is a loving soul who has essentially raised four children, for several years of their lives as his own children. He is so loved by his family!”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
