RICHLANDS, Va. – A Tazewell County man has been charged with lying to federal agents about explosives which led to a Richlands, Va. neighborhood being evacuated after they were discovered on his property.
Cole Carini, 23, of Richlands, Va. was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of lying to federal agents. He was scheduled to make his initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court.
In a federal criminal complaint issued Thursday, Carini, who appeared at a health clinic with severe injuries to his hands and fingers, has been charged with lying to federal investigators about how he was injured and whether or not he possessed explosives. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen, David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, Special Agent in Charge Ashan M. Benedict of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division, and Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police made the announcement Friday.
According to court documents, Carini went Wednesday to a health clinic in Richlands suffering from an amputated hand, amputated fingers on the opposite hand, and shrapnel wounds to the neck and throat. After being interviewed at the hospital by officers, Carini reported that his injuries were caused by a lawn mower accident at his home.
During a search of Carini’s home, agents found that the lawn was overgrown and found no other evidence indicating a lawn mower had recently been used, federal authorities said. They did, however, find evidence of an explosion, more consistent with the types of injuries Carini had suffered. Agents also discovered significant quantities of what is believed to be Triacetone Triperoxide, an explosive substance used in the creation of improvised explosive devices.
When questioned again, Carini insisted that he was injured when the lawn mower flipped over while he was mowing the grass. Carini also stated he had no explosives in his residence, federal authorities said in their announcement Friday.
The investigation of the case is ongoing and is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Virginia State Police, the Richlands Police Department and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Zachary T. Lee and Whit Pierce are prosecuting the case for the United States.
The neighborhood on Holy Road near Richlands was evacuated while authorities cleared away the explosives, which were taken to the Richlands Police Department's shooting range where they were detonated.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
