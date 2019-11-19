TAZEWELL, Va. — A Richlands man charged with the rape of a minor was one of 58 people indicted by a Tazewell County grand jury last week.
Bradley Shawn Rose, 25, is facing felony rape, with the victim under 13 years old, and a possible penalty of five years to life in prison.
According to the indictment, the incident occurred on Sept. 1, 2017 and Rose was arrested in February 2018.
Rose was denied bond and remains incarcerated in Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Haysi.
The grand jury handed down 61 indictments on 160 counts with nine sealed indictments.
Other indictments included:
• Meagan Renee Bailey, 40, or Pounding Mill, possession of Schedule I or II drug; forgery of a public record; use identification documents or information to avoid arrest; falsely identify self to law enforcement officer.
• Roger Stan Baker, 50, of Richlands, assault and battery against a family member, third offense.
• Kevin Gene Bandy, 24, of North Tazewell, distribute or possess marijuana with intent to sell/distribute, more than 1/2 oz. but less than 5 pounds.
• Lisa Renee Bell, 59, of Bluefield, W.Va., concealment, third offense; misdemeanor trespassing; public intoxication/profane language.
• Matthew James Berry, 42. of Tazewell, child endangerment; distribute and/or possess marijuana with intent to sell, more than 1/2 oz. but less than 5 lbs.; falsely identify self to law enforcement officer; marijuana possession, first offense.
• Scotty Eldren Bond, 32, of Swords Creek, two counts, carnal knowledge of a minor.
• Amanda Jean Boyd, 26, of Raven, petit larceny (third of subsequent offense); two counts, credit card theft; misdemeanor credit card fraud; receive goods from credit car fraud less than $200 in value.
• Frank Dean Brown, 36, of North Tazewell, possess Schedule I or II drug; possess controlled paraphernalia; possess marijuana (subsequent offense); two counts, possess Schedule IV drug.
• Josef Ludwig Brown, 38, of Tazewell, possess Schedule I or II drug.
• William James Buchanan, 40, of North Tazewell, petit larceny (third or subsequent offense); possess Schedule I or II drug.
• Robert William Church, 57, of Princeton, W.Va., concealment, third offense; drive without operator’s license.
• Wayne Kermit Cline, 48, of Falls Mills, strangulation of another.
• Johnny Dean Coxton, 56, of Pounding Mill, firearm - falsify consent form.
• Malikai Robert-Elijah Crawford, 19, of Alexandria, Va., larceny of a firearm; grand larceny - motor vehicle; concealment, third offense.
• Patricia Ann Fields, 60, of Bluefield, Va., possession and concealment of firearm by convicted felon.
• Antwan Lewis Gentry, 30, of Haysi, two counts, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II controlled substance; sell, distribute a Schedule III drug; sell or distribute marijuana, less than 1/2 oz.; possess controlled paraphernalia.
• Kimberly Ann Gilley, 40, of Matoaka, W.Va., concealment, third offense.
• Donald Glen Hamman, 31, of Bandy, two counts, assault and battery against a family member, third offense; two counts, attempted strangulation of another.
• Jack Walter Howery, 45, of Cedar Bluff, possession Schedule I or II drug; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II controlled substance; two counts, possession Schedule IV drug; possession Schedule III drug; attempt possession Schedule III drug; possess controlled paraphernalia.
• Kenneth Carl Hudgins, 51, of Rock, W.Va., concealment, third offense.
• Myranda Noel King, 33, of Peterstown, W.Va., possess Schedule I or II drug; possess controlled paraphernalia; drive while operator’s license suspended, first offense.
• Joshua Edward Kitts, 32, of Tazewell, abduction; strangulation of another; assault and battery; damage telephone line, etc. to prevent summoning law enforcement.
• Adam Paul Lester, 30, of Richlands, concealment, third offense.
• Anson Dewey Looney, 61, of Pounding Mill, possess firearm by convicted felon; possess other weapon, ammunition or explosive by convicted violent felon.
• Tymeka Shanta Martin, 40, of Tazewell, possess Schedule I or II drug; possess marijuana, first offense.
• Leslie Dawn Mcmillion, 29, of Shady Spring, W.Va., concealment, third offense.
• Rachael Ann Meadows, 40, of Rock, W.Va., two counts, possession Schedule I or II drug; concealment, third offense.
• Chaz Scott Miller, 27, of Cedar Bluff, possess Schedule I or II drug; possess marijuana, first offense.
• Taylor Mounts, 28, of Cedar Bluff, statutory burglary of dwelling while armed with intent to commit larceny; destruction of property, more than $1,000 in damage; two counts, assault and battery.
• Larry Eugene Odonell, 45, of Bluefield, W.Va., possess Schedule I or II drug.
• Megan Danielle Pagan, 30, of Lebanon, Va., possess of drugs or marijuana by inmate.
• Cynthia Louise Parker, 49, of Bland, Va., concealment, third offense.
• Robert Henry Perdue, 33, of Tazewell, possess Schedule I or II drug.
• Brittney Nicole Puckett, 27, of Richlands, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II controlled substance; conspiracy to possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance to manufacture, sell, give or distribute; possess controlled paraphernalia.
• Paul Joseph Quesenberry, 33, of Bluefield, Va., possess Schedule I or II drug; distribute and/or possess marijuana with intent to sell/distribute, more than 1/2 oz. but less than 5 lbs.; possess Schedule III drug.
• Adam Wade Ratliff, 30, of Raven, possess other weapon, ammunition or explosive by convicted felon; alter/forge vehicle registration; drive without operator’s license.
• Jimmy Darrell Sawyers, 47, of Tazewell, assault/battery of law enforcement officer; eluding police - endangerment; resisting lawful arrest; drive on suspended operator’s license, first offense; reckless driving - endangering life/limb; driving while intoxicated.
• Leigh Ann Shinault, 51, of Bluefield, W.Va., possess Schedule I or II drug; possess Schedule VI drug; possess controlled paraphernalia.
• Thomas Carl Short, 38, of Matoaka, W.Va., concealment, third offense; possess Schedule I or II drug; use identification documents or information to avoid arrest; falsely identify self or law enforcement officer.
• Danny Ray Skeens, 25, of Pilgrim’s Knob, Va., possess Schedule I or II drug; possess Schedule III drug; possess Schedule IV drug; possess controlled paraphernalia.
• Bradley Matthew Smith, 29, Raven, possess with intent to distribute Schedule I or II controlled substance; distribute and/or possess marijuana with to sell/distribute, more than 1/2 oz. but less than 5 lbs.; sell, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.
• Shawn Gilman Smith, 36, of Richlands, possess Schedule I or II drug; possess controlled paraphernalia; child endangerment.
• James Derrick Stilwell, 26, of Raven, possess Schedule I or II drug.
• Alana Diana Swim, 41, of Burke’s Garden, possess Schedule I or II drug; possess Schedule III drug; possess marijuana, first offense.
• Melissa Simmons Taylor, 49, of Roanoke, Va., possess Schedule I or II drug; possess Schedule IV drug; drive while license suspended, third of subsequent offense; defective equipment.
• Scott Wayne White, 54, of Raven, possess Schedule I or II drug; public intoxication/profane language.
• Lillian Elizabeth Williams, 47, of Bluefield, W.Va., concealment, third offense.
• Jacob Arley Woodie, 26, of Bluefield, W.Va., possess Schedule I or II drug; falsely identify self to law enforcement officer; drive while operator’s license suspended, first offense; odometer tampering, first offense; authorize person to operate vehicle while license revoked or suspended.
• Bobby Lee Wright, 34, of War, W.Va, petit larceny, third or subsequent offense.
• Shannon Lee Wyatt, 27, of Rock, W.Va., possess Schedule I or II drug; public intoxication/profane language.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.