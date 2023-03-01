By SAMANTHA PERRY
and GEORGE THWAITES
RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands High School girls basketball coach was arrested Wednesday for assault following an incident during a tournament game during which he went into the stands and attacked the parent of a player.
Tommy Rife, of Cedar Bluff, Va., is charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery, according to Richlands Police Chief Ron Holt. Rife’s warrant was served Wednesday and he is awaiting his initial court date.
The arrest comes after a viral video aired on media outlets nationwide showing Rife’s actions during the game.
The incident occurred Feb. 23 at Richlands Middle School, which was the host site of this year’s Region 2D girls basketball tournament.
The Richlands Lady Blue Tornado was competing with Wise-Central in the tournament semifinals on Thursday. The winner of the semifinal game was assured a berth in the upcoming VHSL Class 2 state tournament.
The altercation between Rife and the spectator occurred during the waning minutes of the semifinal game, with Richlands in possession of the basketball trailing by three points with eight seconds remaining to play.
The incident occurred during a timeout that was called by the Richlands coach with Richlands in possession of the ball. The team was preparing to huddle when Rife left the bench and entered the bleacher area to confront a spectator, who Rife visibly put hands on.
Rife was restrained and the spectator, who was subsequently identified as the stepfather of an unidentified Richlands basketball player, was escorted from the building by school officials.
Online video of the incident began circulating via social media as early as Thursday night. By Monday night coverage of the event by means of social media video had attained coverage on national news websites.
A police investigation into the incident began Feb. 27.
Chief Holt said the arrest was made after scrutiny of video evidence, speaking with witnesses and officers on scene when the incident occurred and interviewing the involved parties.
On Feb. 28. the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department issued a no trespassing warrant against the stepfather on behalf of Tazewell County public schools.
Rife is a Richlands High School alumnus who was highly successful as Richlands boys and girls basketball coach in the 1980s and 1990s.
He began his career as a boys basketball coaching assistant and girls lead coach in the late 1970s. Eventually he served as head girls basketball coach in the fall and head boys basketball coach in the winter until the VHSL moved the girls basketball season to winter to run concurrently with the boys. He also served as athletic director at RHS.
He coached the Richlands boys until 2005, after which he moved into administration at Graham High School.
Rife eventually retired, but returned to Tazewell County Schools to serve as boys head basketball coach at Tazewell High School in 2015-16.
He was appointed on Aug. 8, 2022, to fill the position previously held by Aaron Lowe, who was relieved of his duties without explanation after serving seven seasons as girls head basketball coach at Richlands High School.
Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy did not explain the job change, stating that discussing personnel matters was not county policy.
