RICHLANDS, Va. — The damage from flooding in the Richlands area earlier this month did not rise to the level required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide assistance.
On Feb. 9 the Clinch River left its banks and flooded several neighborhoods, pouring into the first floors of some homes and basements and prompting water rescues.
“We had about $2 million in damage to private property,” County Administrator Eric Young said. “The FEMA threshold is $12 million, so it did not it (meet the threshold).”
Young said the outpouring of help during the flooding, though, was massive.
“We had a stunning turnout of volunteers and donations to support flood relief,” he said. “Our Board (of supervisors) will recognize major donors and volunteer groups at our March meeting. We are very thankful for the generosity of our residents and residents all over the state and region who donated their time and money to families they have never met.”
Young said watching the Clinch River rise was a humbling experience, but “watching those volunteer efforts unfold was as humbling as watching the flood waters rise.”
Richlands City Manager Tim Taylor said the Virginia Department of Emergency Management assessed the damage and released the data.
That data showed residential damage estimated to be almost $575,000 and commercial damage at just over $800,000.
Fewer than five residences received major damage and about 30 saw minor damage, the report said, with about 90 homes impacted.
Commercial property saw minor damage at fewer than 10 locations and about 15 locations impacted.
Damage to public facilities, including the Critterville Playground complex which was under water, sustained an estimated $273,000 in damages.
However, Taylor said the city itself is continuing to assess the entire damage as well as the clean-up efforts, which were substantial since mud covered many streets, yards and inside some houses.
“We are still assessing the flood plain damage,” he said. “About 300 homes have been inspected.”
Homes in flood plains should be elevated, he said.
On Feb. 19, a clean-up day was held in Richlands.
Chief J.W. Gilbert said about 130 volunteers helped residents recover from the flood. The day’s activities were a coordinated effort with the Town of Richlands, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) and the Virginia Baptist Convention, Southwest Virginia Community College (SVCC), the Appalachian Senior Citizens and other entities.
Gilbert said the volunteers focused on clearing debris and mud away so repair work could proceed. Donations of supplies arrived from across the region and out of state.
“The outreach has been outstanding,” Gilbert said. “It’s come from North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. It’s come from all over.”
Much of the damage that was classified as “minor” still needed major work, including mitigating situations where flood waters entered homes.
Jeff Kinder with the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief said during the clean-up day they had a long list of requests for help.
“There’s quite a bit of work to do,” Kinder said. “This morning, I believe we had 69 requests: homes to work on.”
Many of the homes had damage to the insulation and underpinnings, and in other cases the flood water invaded their interiors. Volunteers were removing flooring, Sheetrock and ruined drywall so the homes can be repaired later. Kinder estimated that about three months of work remained to be done.
“What we do, of course, we essentially tear it out and they have to dry out. We use a chemical called Shockwave, and that kills the black mold,” he said. “We stay here and there’s crews that come in each week. Hopefully before much longer we’ll go into the rebuilding phase of it. We’ll be coming back in and putting insulation and flooring back, Sheetrock back.”
