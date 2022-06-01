A Rich Creek, Va. woman has died after being injured in a car crash in Pembroke Friday evening and a Pembroke man has been charged with reckless driving in the incident.
Virginia State Police (VSP) report that Shireen K. Henson, 71, was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where on May 30 she succumbed to her injuries.
Two other people involved in the two-vehicle crash received minor injures and one sustained serious injuries.
According to VSP, the crash was reported at 7:46 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 460 and Cascade Drive in Pembroke.
A 2012 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on Route 460 when it attempted to make a left turn onto Rt. 623 (Cascade Dr.) and struck a 2019 Ford F-150 that was traveling west on Route 460, the VSP said.
The impact of the crash caused the Ford to run off the right side of the road and overturn in a flooded creek bed.
Henson was a passenger in the Ford and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she died on Monday. She was wearing a seatbelt in the crash.
The driver of the Ford, Richard L. Morton, 66, of Princeton, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the VSP said.
Another passenger in the Ford, Debra D. Morton, 67, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
Ronald W. Hobbs, Sr., 79, of Pembroke, driver of the Impala, received minor injuries and was charged with reckless driving. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
