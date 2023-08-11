ATHENS — Next week, the revamped Concord University Theatre in the Alexander Fine Arts Center will be reopened following a year’s closure.
CU Vice President of Advancement/Director of Alumni and Donor Relations Sarah Turner said, “This is the first real upgrade to the theatre area since it opened in 1969. The main theatre is one of the most used spaces on campus and a renovation was long overdue.”
She added, “The first phase of our theatre renovation project was called ‘A Seat for U’ which began in 2018. Alumni and friends of Concord had the opportunity to purchase a new theatre seat in honor or memory of someone and these donations are what got this project going. After years of fundraising for the theatre, enough funding had been secured to complete Phase One so the theatre was closed for the entire 2022-2023 academic year in order for the renovations to take place. This first phase work includes all new seats, new carpet, ceiling repair, new curtains, sound upgrades and a refinishing of the main stage floor.”
There were numerous alumni and friends of Concord who purchased seats through the “A Seat for U” campaign for $350 per seat. These donations were the foundation of this renovation effort.
Additionally, CU received a $25,000 grant from the Carter Family Foundation to put towards the seats and the CU Alumni Association contributed $75,000 to the project by sponsoring the balcony.
“We also had a generous estate gift from an alum and a six-figure donation from an alumni couple that allowed us to move forward with the renovations,” Turner said.
This first phase work, she said, includes all new seats, new carpet, ceiling repair, new curtains, sound upgrades and a refinishing of the main stage floor.
The re-opening event is scheduled for Tuesday from 4-6 pm. There will have a brief program with comments from CU President Dr. Kendra Boggess and from some of the project’s contributors. The space will officially be reopened and tours of the renovated facility provided. Refreshments will be served and anyone who purchased a theatre seat will have the opportunity to “find” their new seat.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.