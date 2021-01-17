BLUEFIELD — Not even COVID-19 could keep the members of a Mercer County family from having lots of fun when they were chosen to represent West Virginia on a nationally-known game show.
Millions of Americans have watched “Family Feud,” a game show where two families compete for cash and prizes by naming the most popular responses to survey questions. The show has been hosted by celebrities such as actor Richard Dawson, who is known for his role in the comedy show “Hogan’s Heroes.” It’s now hosted by actor Steve Harvey.
Like actors auditioning for a role in a play or a movie, families must prove themselves before the producers of “Family Feud.” And when the Rev. Garry Moore, Kimberly Moore, their daughter, Kiara, son Dexter and daughter-in-law Amanda auditioned for the show, they were chosen as the family that would represent West Virginia.
The Rev. Garry Moore, currently chair of the Bluefield State College Board of Governors and a former mayor of Bluefield, recalled how the Moore family got on “Family Feud.”
“They actually had an audition up in Charleston last year,” Moore said. “I think it was last March. We went up there to audition and we were the family they actually chose to represent West Virginia. It was very nice.”
The “Family Feud” episode featuring the Moore family was taped last October at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Ga. At first, the plan was to have the family compete in California, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautions it brought about caused a change in location.
“Before COVID, we were scheduled to go to Los Angeles, but they changed it to Atlanta,” Moore recalled. “The production staff treated us like kings and queens, they really did. They were very hospitable. We had a wonderful time and we had a wonderful week in Atlanta.”
Changing the show’s venue did not end the precautions against the virus.
“They had to test us for COVID first and we had to wait for the tests to come back and all that, and all the taping we were involved with was on a Friday,” Moore said.
The family also got to talk with host Steve Harvey, who is a native of West Virginia, Moore said.
Who won that game of “Family Feud?” Moore couldn’t say anything about that yet.
“I cannot reveal that at all,” Moore said. “We had fun. Let me put it that way.”
The “Family Feud” episode featuring the Moore family will air on Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
