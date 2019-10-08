CAMP CREEK — An afternoon rainstorm led to a rash of accidents on the southern leg of the West Virginia Turnpike Monday afternoon.
Eight accidents were reported between 5 and 6 p.m. on Interstate 77, Cpl. M.S. Horton, with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike detachment, said. “Four were within a half-mile stretch.”
One accident occurred around 5 p.m. at mile marker 20, Horton said.
In this crash, the driver of a 2006 red Ford Ranger, Clayton Comer, 20, of Princeton, was traveling southbound when he hydroplaned, went across the median and hit a semi truck, Horton said.
“He bounced off the semi after he hit it and rolled it in the median,” Horton said.
The driver of the Ford Ranger was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.
“We had eight crashes when it started raining, all from hydroplaning,” Horton said. “There were no major injuries in any of the accidents.”
In another crash reported Monday afternoon, a Georgia resident escaped serious injuries after a pickup truck and camper crashed on I-77 near Princeton. Rain was not falling at the time of this accident.
The crash was reported after the driver of a pickup truck hauling a camper lost control a little over a mile south of Exit 9. Units of the East River Volunteer Fire Department, the Princeton Rescue Squad and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the scene.
Southbound traffic was halted while wreckers recovered the truck and camper, which had come to rest in the median. Deputy D. Calloway said the driver, who was a resident of Georgia, was not injured. The driver was wearing a seat belt. No other vehicles were involved.
Deputy A.D. Moore assisted at the scene. Traffic in the southbound lanes was backed up all the way to Princeton until the wreckage was cleared away.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
