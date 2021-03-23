BLUEFIELD — Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday an update to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, stating that any West Virginian over the age of 16 may register for the vaccine.
“If you are 16 years of age and older and you want to get vaccinated, go get it. Let’s get everybody in this state vaccinated,” Justice said. “As we continue to lead the nation with our vaccine distribution, we do not want to take our foot off the gas. I encourage all West Virginians to take advantage of this opportunity and get vaccinated. We are going to continue prioritizing all those 65 years of age and older.”
In his virtual pandemic briefing, Justice also announced West Virginia fairs and festivals will be allowed to resume on May 1, with updated safety guidelines.
“I am so hopeful that we will be able to have our fairs and festivals. To be able to do that, we really need you to take advantage of getting these vaccines. These vaccines are the ticket,” Justice said. “If they chose to attend these events, they’re a part of our fiber, we want them to go on. Unless there is a real backslide, we want to have those fairs and festivals.”
Justice began his press briefing by reading and recognizing 12 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state of West Virginia. “I do not want us to lose focus, we lost 12 more great West Virginians,” Justice said. “Please don’t let them become a number, please keep them in your prayers. These people have given so much wisdom and please keep them close to your heart.”
Over the weekend, 276 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state with a 5.21 daily positivity rate and a 5.29 cumulative positivity rate.
“Our active cases have increased. We were under 5,200, we are up to 5,600 now,” Justice said. “Our number hospitalized is 198, we are right at that 200 level again. Our patients in the ICU unit are at 67.”
Justice asked all West Virginia residents 65 years of age and older to immediately get tested for COVID-19 if they feel any symptoms.
Justice adamantly asked his constituents to “ignore all that propaganda” surrounding the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine. Justice also reported that when combining the number of doses from the Veteran’s Administration and Federal Pharmacy partnership with Walgreens, West Virginia has vaccinated 70 percent of its 65 and older population.
“I don’t have any idea what other states are at but I cannot imagine that they are at 70 percent of their 65 years and older population. Now, we had a goal and the goal was put out by our medical experts because they know obtaining 75 percent of that population was a lofty goal and I said no, we have got to be better than that. We want to set our goal at 85 percent, the goal ought to 100 percent, but I know some people are going to be too stubborn or convinced of propaganda that is out there and that they are going to refuse to take this shot. That is a real mistake,” Justice said. “We need this number to fly past 80 percent and fly past 85 percent and the only way we are going to get there is you quit listening to this garbage that people may feed you about this vaccine.”
Justice encouraged West Virginians to “stay the course,” get vaccinated, wear a mask, continue frequent hand washing and social distancing, citing a few virus outbreaks throughout the state.
“We still only have one outbreak in our long-term care facilities, which is phenomenal,” Justice said. “We have 31 inmate cases and three staff in our corrections. We have 25 at North Central, three at South Central, and two at Western. Watch out churches, you are up to seven active outbreaks reported in five counties, Fayette, Webster, Mongahelia, Raleigh, and Nicholas County. All I am saying by ‘watch out,’ is please do not let this killer (virus) absolutely break on us in the most sacred places of all. Protect yourself, the pew in between you, social distance. We are in the home stretch here West Virginia, let’s get across the finish line together.”
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health detailed how the state traces cases of COVID-19 in response to some questions her department received over the weekend.
“I do want to mention a couple of things about COVID-19 cases and quarantine. We got a lot of questions this past weekend. Every COVID-19 case that we come across and if you have been exposed goes through a rigorous interview process by the health department and our interviewing team with standardized questions,” Amjad said. “One thing we do need people to understand is when someone is infectious or having symptoms, we do have to go back in time approximately two days from when symptoms start. That is something that we ask when people come down with COVID-19.”
Amjad reiterated that to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine are required.
“We have also gotten a lot of questions about if you have been vaccinated with COVID-19,” Amjad said. “You have to be fully vaccinated with the full two-dose series if you have gotten Moderna or Pfizer. That is the full doses that you have received, then two weeks after that to be considered in the safety zone, per se. If you have been fully vaccinated with two doses and you are two weeks past that and you have been around someone with COVID-19 and if you are not having any symptoms, then you do not need to quarantine.”
Amjad said more guidelines should be available from the CDC soon, as more people are fully vaccinated.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch, said his department is still focused on vaccinating those 65 years of age or older.
“We are still focused on that population and we have been focused on that population. In regards to Everbridge, let me just say the initial effort there was to take all those thousands of calls off the local health departments,” Crouch said. “All of the clinics in the state have contacted those 80 and over on the list. This week we are tackling 70 and over, then we will tackle 65 and over so that we get them into a clinic as quickly as we can. As the governor said, we are on the home stretch. We need everyone to get that shot in the arm.”
Alos during his Monday pandemic briefing, Justice addressed the investigation of unreported COVID-19 deaths in the state, which came to light recently.
“I have been told we will complete that this week. I want them to turn over every stone and be absolutely certain of what they report and 100 percent certain,” Justice said. “We do not want to lose focus with all the good that is going on but we can always do better and I promise that I am going to push everybody to help and assist in any way we can.”
According to the DHHR, 267,927 West Virginians are currently fully vaccinated. Another 441,903 West Virginians have received their first dose of the vaccine.
There are currently 5,600 current active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.
Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
